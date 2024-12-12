M’sian inmate earns PhD in business admin behind bars, granted royal pardon after 23 years

Man convicted of murder earns PhD in business administration while in prison

A man who began serving a jail sentence 23 years ago was released on Wednesday (11 Dec) after receiving a royal pardon from Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj of Selangor.

The former inmate, “Murad” (not his real name), is the first prisoner in Malaysia to earn a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in business administration while incarcerated, having continued his studies throughout his time in prison.

He also obtained a diploma, bachelor’s degree, and master’s degree during his time behind bars.

Jailed at age 14 for murdering employer

According to Free Malaysia Today, Murad was convicted of murdering his employer in a fit of rage.

He began serving his sentence at Kajang Prison in 2001, at the age of 14.

The royal pardon was granted on the occasion of Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s birthday.

In a Facebook post, the Malaysian Prison Department shared that Kajang Prison director Preshahdin bin Monshee advised Murad to maintain discipline and use his knowledge to further his personal growth after his release.

Mr Preshahdin also mentioned that the department is ready to assist Murad should he need help in the future.

Expresses gratitude for opportunity to further his education

During the release session, Murad expressed his deep appreciation to Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj for granting him the royal pardon.

He also conveyed his sincere thanks to the Malaysian Prison Department for providing him with the opportunity and support to continue his education.

Murad emphasised that he would always remember the department’s kindness, adding that he believes in its crucial role in rehabilitating inmates like him and helping them reintegrate more successfully into society.

