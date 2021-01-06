Golden Retriever Gets Staycay At InterContinental Singapore As Birthday Treat

Leaving your fur kids behind to go on holidays isn’t always easy for pet owners who love their animals dearly.

Thankfully for Facebook user Sharon, she was able to bring her beloved golden retriever along on her staycation at InterContinental Singapore.

As they happened to be celebrating their birthdays around the same time, the stay was a lovely treat for both doggo and pawrent.

Woman treats pet dog to a birthday staycation

When Presley the golden retriever turned 7, his owner Sharon wanted to do a little something special for him.

Since most people were busy booking staycations over the year-end break, she decided to do the same, and involve her cute doggo.

After discovering that InterContinental Singapore welcomes pets, she booked a “Pawfect Staycation” package there and checked in on 30 Dec.

She shared her experience in a post in the Facebook group Golden Retriever Club.

Uploading photos of their stay, Sharon reflected on the fun experience.

Doggo gets welcome basket at InterContinental Hotel

Like any other guest, the hotel welcomed Presley with a wonderful basket filled with snacks and gifts.

His adorable face was clearly beaming with excitement, as if knowing all the pampering he was in for. Presley went straight for the curry puff, wagging his tail enthusiastically.

Enjoys special fine dining menu for pets

We know how fancy hotel menus can get, and InterContinental’s menu for pets is no different, offering a wide variety of options.

Dressing up for the occasion with a bowtie around his neck, Presley dug into a plate of what appeared to be rice with meat and veggies.

If we didn’t know that that was for dogs, we’d want to have a taste ourselves.

A well-deserved break for pawrent & fur kid

At the end of a full day of relaxation, Presley rounded off his experience by lying down on the couch, ready for bedtime.

Not forgetting the comfy bathrobe and eye mask, for the king of paws on his special day.

Clearly an enjoyable experience, Sharon shared how impressed she was by everything.

So, pawrents who’d like to treat their fur kids to such luxuries too in the future should check out what InterContinental has to offer. You may do so via the link here.

We hope that Presley had a good time, and wish him and Sharon a happy belated birthday.

