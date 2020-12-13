Grand Park Orchard Apologises For Inconvenience Caused To Their Guests

On Saturday (12 Dec), snaking queues had formed at Grand Park Orchard, mostly comprising guests who had booked a staycation for the weekend.

Sadly, many of the guests didn’t get the accommodation they expected — some even had to wait overnight for news of an available room.

Today (13 Dec), a Grand Park Orchard spokesperson told MS News the hotel is “deeply apologetic” for the inconvenience caused, and said there was an “overwhelming surge” in last-minute bookings the last few days.

They have since reviewed their measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Here is their statement in full.

We are deeply apologetic for the inconvenience caused to our guests and have since reviewed our measures to prevent any recurrences. We received an overwhelming surge in last minute bookings over the last few days and had tried to reach out to our guests to stagger the check-in times but it was a challenge to reach all of them.

We take the safe management measures seriously and have taken efforts to disperse the crowd by encouraging them to wait in the holding area or in the restaurants. We understand that many guests didn’t want to leave the queue. We have offered options for guests to shift stay dates or move to our sister hotels and we are thankful that some guests have taken up this option.

The hotel remains committed to the safety and comfort of our guests and have updated our procedures which include working with our travel partners to facilitate pre-booking of staggered check-in times and implementing a queue management system so guests will be contacted when it is their turn to check-in. Guests will be accorded late check-out when they check in at the later timeslots. We are glad that the check-in process at the hotel today was smooth after these steps were in place.

Guests with existing bookings can reach out to rsvn.gpor@parkhotelgroup.com so we can arrange a check in time/plan their stay prior arrival.

If you know anyone who has an existing booking with the hotel, you can let them know what to do by sharing this article with them.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Facebook.