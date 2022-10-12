23-Year-Old Mother & 3-Month-Old Son Pass Away After Head-On Collision In Ipoh, Father Survives

3-Month-Old Baby & Young Mother Pass Away In Ipoh Collision On 11 Oct

A fatal accident happened along Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands in Ipoh shortly after noon on Tuesday (11 Oct).

A three-month-old baby and his young mother succumbed to their injuries as a result of the head-on collision.

The father, who was driving the car at the time, suffered severe injuries and was conveyed to a hospital for treatment.

3-month-old baby & mother pass away after collision with Mercedez in Ipoh

According to China Press, the accident took place at about 12.46pm on 11 Oct along the 34km-mark of the Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands highway near Ipoh.

Two silver vehicles, a Mercedez-Benz and a Perodua MyVi, had collided head-on along the road.

Photos circulating on Facebook show the front bonnet of both cars thoroughly wrecked.

While the driver of the Mercedez sedan escaped with minor injuries, the same could not be said for the family of three in the Myvi.

The heavy impact of the collision killed a three-month-old baby and his 23-year-old mother — both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The father, who was pinned to the driver’s seat, suffered severe injuries and was conveyed to a hospital.

Mother was texting victim shortly before accident

Speaking to Harian Metro, the victim’s mother said the 23-year-old was headed for Cameron Highlands from Ipoh that day.

The 50-year-old said she was horrified to learn about the accident, as they were texting each other about half an hour before the crash occurred.

She texted me and told me that she was on her way to Cameron Highlands but didn’t reply to my messages after that.

The mother only knew about her daughter and grandson’s passing after receiving a message from a WhatsApp group about an hour after the accident.

MS News conveys our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased victims. May they rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.