Israeli airstrike kills mother & baby twins in Gaza, father was out registering birth

Israeli airstrike kills mother and baby twins while father was out registering birth

On Tuesday (13 Aug), a pair of newborn twins in Gaza were killed in an Israeli airstrike while their father, Mohammed Abu Al-Qomsan, was at a local government office to register their birth.

The airstrike also killed his wife and his mother-in-law.

Received a phone call from neighbours informing him about airstrike

In an interview with the Associated Press (AP), Mohammed said he was out collecting his children’s birth certificates when he received a phone call from his neighbours, informing him that his house was struck in an airstrike.

“I don’t know what happened,” he said. “I am told it was a shell that hit the house.”

Mohammed shared that his wife gave birth to the twins — a boy named Asser and a girl named Ayssel — on Saturday (10 Aug). On the day of the tragedy, her wife was still fatigued from childbirth and was unable to walk.

Mohammed’s late wife, Dr Jumann Arfa, was a pharmacist from Gaza City.

On Saturday (10 Aug), Dr Arfa shared news of the childbirth on Facebook and even responded to comments congratulating her.

Husband was distraught and inconsolable

As soon as Mohammed received the phone call, he rushed to the hospital where the twins and their mother were taken.

In a video recorded by AP, Mohammed appeared distraught at the hospital as he examined the bodies.

According to ABC News, Mohammed’s brother-in-law, Fera Arafa, who was also staying in the same apartment, survived the explosion as she was out buying bread.

Featured image adapted from Getty Images via BBC and AP.