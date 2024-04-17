Public invited to Istana Open House on 21 April to celebrate Hari Raya & Labour Day

Istana Hari Raya Open House on 21 April open to the public

On 21 April, members of the public are invited to the Istana Open House to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Labour Day.

Besides shopping from merchandise booths, visitors will get to enjoy multicultural performances at the event.

The open house will be held from 8.30am to 6pm.

Proceeds from merchandise booths will go towards beneficiaries

Since a chance to visit the Istana may be rare for some, eventgoers can purchase limited-edition Istana and President’s Challenge souvenirs to remember their time there.

These memorabilia include caps, mugs, bookmarks, postcards, luggage tags, keychains and magnets.

Buyers would be contributing a good cause too as 100% of the proceeds will be donated to beneficiaries under the President’s Challenge, an annual campaign supporting the less fortunate in the community.

The following Social Service Agencies (SSAs) will set up merchandise booths at the Istana:

Club Heal

Muscular Dystrophy Association (Singapore)

Ain Society – Support Group for Cancer Patients and Family

All proceeds from their sales will go towards the respective SSAs.

Enjoy performances & join guided tours

According to The Straits Times (ST), secondary school students from various institutions will be performing multicultural dances and traditional tunes during the Open House.

Every half an hour from 9.30am to 5pm, the public can partake in guided tours around the Istana’s Main Building. These tours will provide an exclusive glimpse into the building’s function rooms and state gifts presented to the country’s leaders.

If they prefer to, visitors can tour the building independently.

Outside, nature tours helmed by volunteers from NParks will happen every hour from 10am to 4pm. Participants will get to explore the Istana’s treasure trove of flora and fauna on these trails.

Source: The Istana

Fees for both tours cost S$4 for Singaporeans and Permanent Residents (PRs).

All other visitors must pay up to S$20 for the entrance fee. Children under four years old can join the tours free of charge.

Those who are interested can also visit the Istana Heritage Gallery for free.

If you’re keen to participate in the celebrations on 21 April, here’s how you can get to the Istana:

The Istana Hari Raya Open House 2024

Address: Orchard Road, Singapore 238823

Date & Time: 21 April, 8.30am-6pm

Nearest MRT station: Dhoby Ghaut

