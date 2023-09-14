Tharman Sworn In As 9th President At Istana, Vows To Nurture A More Inclusive Society

Tharman Officially Sworn In As President Of Singapore

Tharman Shanmugaratnam was sworn in as the ninth President of Singapore on Thursday (14 Sep).

The swearing-in ceremony was accompanied by oath-taking and a speech addressing Singaporeans.

In Mr Tharman’s speech, he reiterated his message and campaign slogan of “Respect for All”.

Additionally, he promised to be “scrupulous and independent” when making decisions that involve Singapore’s reserves.

He triumphed with 70.41% of the total vote when Singaporeans went to the polls on Polling Day (1 Sep).

On Tuesday (14 Sep), Mr Tharman officially started his tenure as the ninth President of the Republic of Singapore.

The ceremony saw the attendance of his wife, Jane Ittogi, as well as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Singapore MPs.

He took the Oath of Office of President, in which he pledged to faithfully discharge his duties to the best of his abilities without fear or favour and that he would preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Republic of Singapore.

Will support initiatives that deepen respect between Singaporeans

Later, Mr Tharman addressed the people of Singapore in his first speech in the role.

He started his speech by saying that he was honoured and humbled to be elected as Singapore’s ninth President.

“This was a vote of confidence in Singapore’s future, a future where we all progress together and deepen our solidarity as Singaporeans.”

Highlighting that our cohesive, multiracial society is not permanent, especially as the world undergoes rapid changes, Mr Tharman said we must expect greater diversity of views and preferences.

“We must not allow any of our differences to divide us,” he declared.

Next, he pointed out that the President holds a non-partisan office in Singapore’s system of governance.

As the President stands above the political fray, whoever holds the role can be a symbol of the nation. They are in a position to be effective in uniting all Singaporeans, regardless of race, language, or religion.

He intends to work with the Government, community groups, voluntary organisations, and the rest of the nation to strengthen the country’s multiracialism and nurture a more inclusive society.

“I will do my utmost to support initiatives that deepen the respect we accord to our fellow citizens, of all backgrounds and in every walk of life — the respect for all that is at the heart of our solidarity as Singaporeans.”

Promises to be ‘scrupulous & independent’ when making decisions that involve Singapore’s reserves

He also pledged to be thorough and impartial in his assessments of Singapore’s reserves and key public appointments by exercising his veto powers.

The President-Elect noted that the Covid-19 crisis would not be Singapore’s last crisis.

As such, Singapore has to “gird ourselves” in a far more uncertain and volatile world. This is especially so in the face of long-term challenges such as climate change.

Should the need to tap into the reserves arise, he promised to be scrupulous and independent in making judgements that involve the use of the Second Key.

PM Lee pledges Government’s full support for President-Elect Tharman

Earlier, in his welcome speech at the start of the swearing-in ceremony, PM Lee congratulated Mr Tharman once again for winning the election “so decisively”.

“It was good that there was a contest, and Singaporeans had the opportunity to exercise their right to vote,” said PM Lee.

He also noted that the strong share of votes Mr Tharman garnered showed the regard voters had for him and his message of unity expressed in his campaign theme, “Respect for All”.

“I pledge my Government’s full support and cooperation, as we operate this unique system to protect our reserves and key appointments.”

Tharman won the 2023 Presidential Elections with landslide of 70.41%

On Polling Day (1 Sep), Mr Tharman faced off against ex-GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song and ex-NTUC Income head Tan Kin Lian for the 2023 Presidential Election.

Mr Tharman emerged victorious, with a historic landslide win of 70.4%.

On the other hand, Mr Ng and Mr Tan earned 15.72% and 13.88% of the votes, respectively.

After taking in the votes of overseas Singaporeans, Mr Tharman’s final tally came in at 70.41%.

Notably, 76.16% of voters outside of the county cast their ballot in support of the former finance minister.

