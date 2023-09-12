2,834 S’poreans Overseas Voted For Tharman As President, His Final Tally Is Now 70.41%

Tharman Received 76.16% Of Votes From Singaporeans Overseas

President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam received 76.16% of votes from those cast overseas.

This is slightly higher than the proportion compared to votes he received from voters in Singapore.

On the other hand, presidential candidates Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian received 15.99% and 7.85% of overseas votes respectively.

Inclusive of overseas votes and rejected votes, the total number of votes cast for the 2023 Presidential Election is 2,534,711 votes.

2,834 overseas votes went to Tharman

According to The Straits Times, the Elections Department counted overseas Singaporean’s votes on Tuesday (12 Sep) at the counting centre.

A whopping 76.16% of the overseas votes — amounting to 2,834 votes — were for 66-year-old President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

This figure is o.01% higher than the proportion of votes he received from voters at home, which was 70.4%.

On the other hand, presidential candidate Ng Kok Song received 595 overseas votes (15.99%) Tan Kin Lian received 292 overseas votes (7.85%) respectively.

Mr Tharman will be sworn in as president at the Istana this Thursday (14 Sep).

6,649 registered voters outside of Singapore cast ballots in-person & via post

With the finalisation of the overseas votes, the total number of votes cast for the 2023 Presidential Election is 2,534,711 votes, after taking into account rejected votes.

This figure is 93.55% of the total number of registered electors for this election, which was 2,709,407. Among these, there were 6,649 registered overseas voters, ST reported.

Out of 3,217 overseas voters, 2,454 Singaporeans cast their votes in person across 10 overseas polling stations. They were located in:

Beijing

Canberra

Dubai

Hong Kong

London

New York

San Francisco

Shanghai

Tokyo

Washington

There were also 3,432 voters who cast their ballots via post.

2,997 postal voters downloaded the postal ballots, while 1,345 sent their ballots in by the deadline for counting, which was Monday (11 Sep).

Featured image by MS News.