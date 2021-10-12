ITE College West Canteen Stallholders Need More Customers As Students Are Away On HBL

While Home-Based Learning (HBL) arrangments have been changing for younger children, online learning has become the new norm for tertiary students.

Unfortunately, with students and teachers at home, stallholders at school canteens face a dearth of customers.

The situation seems especially bad at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College West, as pictures circulating online show an empty canteen.

A netizen who saw this state of the canteen quickly took to Facebook to share about it and garner more support for the stallholders.

She also mentioned the food was affordable and hoped those around the area would patronise the canteen.

ITE College West canteen empty reportedly due to HBL

On Monday (11 Oct), a netizen shared on Facebook about the situation of the canteen in ITE College West.

She explained that the canteen’s business had been badly affected as the students were mainly on HBL. Hence, there was hardly anyone there to patronise the shops.

The photos shared showed that apart from the stallholders and cleaners, the canteen was comparable to a ghost town.

By sharing the plight of the canteen stallholders, the netizen hoped those around the area would visit to show their support.

She added in a comment that she was just a customer, but wanted to help the struggling stallholders who are apparently barely making enough to cover the rental.

Additionally, there is a wide range of affordable food there as well, which would be great for anyone on a tight budget.

Netizens show support for canteen

Since the post first went live, it has garnered over 2,700 shares, with many netizens showing their support.

A former student mentioned that the stallholders are very friendly and the food affordable and tasty too.

A current student said while the school is not fully under HBL, the situation is still quite bad as many stalls are unable to cover their rentals.

Others also shared that netizens can show their support by ordering through online platforms like GrabFood.

Otherwise, if you’d like to go there to check out the food yourself, here’s what you need to know:



Matrix @ ITE College West

Address: 1 Choa Chu Kang Grove, Singapore 688236

Opening hours: Mon-Fri, 8am-3pm

Nearest LRT: Teck Whye Station

Those walking in can enter by the gate facing the LRT station as the main entrance allegedly closes after 10am.

Show your support for struggling stallholders

The pandemic has definitely been challenging for many F&B businesses, some of which have had to close.

If you happen to be around the area or live near there, do show your support for the struggling stallholders.

Hopefully, with more people sharing about this situation, the business at ITE College West’s canteen will improve.

