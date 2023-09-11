Jackson Wang Will Make Appearance At MBS On 12 Sep, Only Ages 21 & Above Allowed

Jackson Wang Will Make Guest Appearance At Cé La Vi Restaurant In MBS

Considering how strong the K-wave is in Singapore, the appearance of any Korean star will draw hordes of fans.

The same goes for superstar Jackson Wang, who caused pandemonium the last time he visited Singapore.

Looks like fans will have to prepare for more chaos soon as Wang will be at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) tomorrow.

He will be partying at Cé La Vi restaurant, but only those aged 21 and above can join him.

Jackson Wang will be in MBS on 12 Sep

In an Instagram post last Saturday (9 Sep), Cé La Vi said Wang will be making a special guest appearance at their Club Lounge on 12 Sep (Tuesday).

This is ahead of his performance at the F1 Grand Prix on Friday (15 Sep).

His Cé La Vi appearance, which takes place from 11.30pm onwards, is in collaboration with Hennessy V.S.O.P.

Wang is also the global brand ambassador for Hennessy.

Tickets to Jackson Wang pre-event at MBS cost S$60

Fans were invited to buy tickets over Peatix for a chance to get up close and personal with him.

The S$60 tickets to the pre-event, which starts at 10pm, also include 1 Premium House Pour.

Perhaps due to this, only those aged 21 years old and above are allowed to attend.

Dress code applies to event

As the Club Lounge is a swanky nightspot, a dress code of “dressy & smart casual” also applies.

Guys must be in a shirt, long pants and covered shoes, while no slippers/sandals, activewear, singlets or beachwear are permitted.

While the event is free-standing, those who spend a minimum amount can book tables and sofas.

Tickets appear to be sold out

Unfortunately but not surprisingly, tickets appear to be sold out on Peatix.

However, a quick search on Carousell revealed that several users have already started reselling their tickets.

Considering how avid Wang’s fans are, however, we won’t be surprised if they are snapped quickly as well.

Lucky folks who’ve already secured their passes may want to plan their journey ahead:

Celebrating Hennessy V.S.O.P with Jackson Wang @ Cé La Vi Singapore

Address: Level 57, Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, Hotel Tower 3

1 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018971

Date: 12 Sep (Tuesday), 10pm to 3am

Nearest MRT: Bayfront

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jackson Wang on Instagram and Google Maps.