Jalan Besar fried kway teow stall closes after 69-year-old owner dies

Fried kway teow stall at Jalan Besar shutters after death of 69-year-old owner

On Monday (18 March), Jalan Besar hawker stall Hock Kee Fried Kway Teow announced that it had closed down.

The decision was made after the stall’s owner, Mr Song Yan Cheng (transliterated from Mandarin), passed away that same day.

Upon hearing the news, netizens expressed their commiserations and spoke fondly of the late owner.

Final day of operations was on 18 March

On Tuesday (19 March), Mr Song’s children took to Facebook to announce that 18 March was Hock Kee Fried Kway Teow’s last day of operations.

“Our dad passed on after serving his last plate of kway teow,” the brief statement reads.

A few hours later, the children added another post mentioning that Mr Song died the night before at the age of 69.

The family will be holding a five-day wake at Block 388A Bukit Batok West Avenue 5.

Customers share fond memories of late owner

Many customers flooded both posts with condolence messages, with some sharing fond memories of the late owner.

One Facebook user expressed that making a trip down to Mr Song’s stall to enjoy his kway teow brought joy to her, her husband, and her neighbours.

Another shared that the owner took pride in cooking, “always offering the best kway teow” to his customers.

Stall was around since the 1960s

At least two users even said that they had been eating at the stall for more than 20 years, showing just how well-loved Mr Song’s food was.

Hock Kee Fried Kway Teow has a long history that goes back to the 1960s.

According to a post on the food blog ‘All About Ceil’, Mr Song inherited the stall from his mother-in-law.

Back then, she sold fried kway teow from a pushcart stationed along Maude Road.

It remained in a coffeeshop there for about two decades before moving to Syed Alwi Road in November 2015.

In March 2018, Mr Song shifted the stall to Berseh Food Centre, where it remained until its very last day.

