Eunos Hokkien mee stall owner famous for wearing Rolex while cooking dies aged 78

Eunos Hokkien mee stall owner dies aged 78 on 14 Feb

Mr Tan Kue Kim, the owner of Kim’s Famous Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee in Eunos, has passed away aged 78.

News of his passing emerged on social media, with a screenshot of an obituary stating that he died on 14 Feb. 8world News confirmed news of his passing after getting in touch with his son.

Mr Tan gained quite the following since the 1980s for his iconic style of frying Hokkien mee while wearing a long-sleeved shirt and a Rolex.

Tributes have since poured in from fans of the eatery, mourning the loss of the legendary hawker.

On 15 Feb, a netizen took to the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook group to share news of Mr Tan’s passing.

Posting a picture of the Hokkien mee hawker, the Facebook user said he received news of Mr Tan’s passing.

In a separate comment, he shared a screenshot of what appears to be Mr Tan’s obituary, which stated he had passed away on Wednesday (14 Feb) morning, aged 78.

Mr Tan’s son, Mr Chen Yonghan (transliterated from Chinese) told 8world News that his father suffered a heart attack at home. He was, however, tight-lipped when asked about additional details.

Started cooking in shirt & Rolex from 1980s

Having been in the business for over six decades, Mr Tan has been cooking Hokkien mee since the tender age of 13, reported Lianhe Zaobao. He opened his own stall at the tender age of 17.

Mr Tan started frying the noodle dish in a long-sleeve shirt while wearing a Rolex in the 1980s and soon shot to fame.

His unusual yet iconic outfit has earned him the moniker of “Rolex Mee Master”.

Tributes have since poured in from fans of the eatery, many of whom described the news as “sudden.”

Some also reminisced about the elderly hawker, fondly recalling him as one who was friendly with his diners.

Having fed diners Hokkien mee for over six decades, it goes without saying that Mr Tan left behind a remarkable legacy.

