2 residents sent to hospital after electrical riser catches fire in Jalan Kayu HDB block

Some flats in Jalan Kayu block lose power after electrical riser catches fire

An electrical riser in an HDB block along Jalan Kayu caught fire, resulting in two people being sent to the hospital.

The incident took place last Saturday (15 March) morning, reported Shin Min Daily News, which shared an eyewitness photo of flames leaping from the riser.

Jalan Kayu resident woke up to power outage, finds electrical riser on fire

36-year-old resident Alex, who lives next to the electrical riser on the seventh floor, told Shin Min he woke up at 7.20am that morning due to a power outage.

His fan had stopped working, and when he left his flat to check he saw the electrical riser in flames, with smoke billowing out and attracting the attention of residents opposite.

His neighbour’s wife, who was carrying a bucket of water, was thinking of putting out the fire but he stopped her as it was too dangerous.

Alex tried to get a cloth to put out the fire, but when he realised it had gotten bigger, he quickly evacuated and went downstairs with his mother.

Fire blackens electrical riser, corridor & flat exteriors

Shin Min reporters who visited the block the next day found the electrical riser in a charred state.

Besides the riser, the floor, ceiling, lift and lights in the corridor were also blackened and damaged.

The exteriors of two units near the riser were also blackened, together part of the eighth-floor corridor.

At that time, three staff members arrived to inspect and repair the electric meter box, replace the wires, etc.

Three workers were also inspecting the damage and trying to repair the riser.

10 people evacuated due to Jalan Kayu fire

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at about 7.30am on 15 March.

It took place at Block 447A Jalan Kayu and involved contents inside an electrical riser along the common corridor on the seventh floor.

The fire was extinguished using a hosereel and a dry powder fire extinguisher, with about 10 people evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

2 people sent to SGH

Additionally, two people were assessed by an SCDF paramedic for smoke inhalation

They were subsequently conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

Alex told Shin Min that the two were an uncle and auntie who are his neighbours.

Another seventh-floor resident, named only as 74-year-old Mr Lin (transliterated from Mandarin), said the uncle who was sent to the hospital had leg problems and had also underwent heart surgery.

Nobody answered the door when reporters visited the flat of the couple who were hospitalised.

Fire causes 14-hour power outage

The fire also caused a power outage to some units for about 14 hours.

Alex said the power to his flat was restored only at 9pm that night, which was “inconvenient”.

The food in his fridge spoiled as a result, he added.

This was the first time such an incident had happened in his more than ten years of living there, he also said.

Mr Lin, who was lived in the block for 12 years, also said it was the first time this had happened.

A spokesperson for Ang Mo Kio Town Council said repair works had begun at the common corridor, including rewiring and repainting.

The town council would like to take this opportunity to remind residents to ensure there is no debris inside the electrical riser, the spokesperson added.

