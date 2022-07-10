Japan Railway Station Has Floor-To-Ceiling Glass Windows, Catch Sunsets By The Ocean

Japan Railway Station Has Glass Walls With Sea Views, Perfect For Watching Sunsets

A quiet escape on a railway journey.

10 Jul 2022, 1:59 pm

Hitachi Railway Station In Japan Has Glass Windows With Ocean & Sunset Views

Many people in Singapore rely on trains to get around the city. Those who have travelled a lot would have also seen a fair share of railway stations overseas. But this one in Japan seems a lot more special than most.

japan railway station

Source: @onumaaan on Instagram

Hitachi Station is a railway station with high glass walls that offer sprawling coastal views of the Pacific Ocean.

japan railway station 1

Source: @inako1117 on Instagram

It also houses a café where you can relax and enjoy a leisurely view of the sunsets and pristine waters.

japan railway station 2

Source: @meeetannn on Instagram

Enjoy sprawling ocean views

A literal glass house designed by architect Kazuyo Sejima, Hitachi Station is an elevated station right next to the sea, that’ll make you feel like you’re aboard a cruise ship.

japan railway station 3

Source: @mariko918 on Instagram

With a minimalist interior, your eyes will only be drawn to the floor-to-ceiling glass windows that grant you unobstructed views of the ocean.

japan railway station 4

Source: @cocolocala on Instagram

Just sit down on one of the benches and you’ll be able to enjoy watching fluffy clouds drift above the vast expanse of water.

Source: @teruru112 on Instagram

The station also has an outdoor deck so you can venture outside to feel the ocean breeze.

Source: @pupupu2562 on Instagram

Watch scenic sunsets from Japan railway station

At dusk, the building basks in a warm glow of golden light as the Sun goes down, creating a truly spectacular sight.

Oftentimes, we see sunsets that are blocked by towering skyscrapers and massive cruise ships, so you’ll definitely appreciate this clear view of the horizon.

Though some of us might dread the long commute to our hotel, you won’t regret stopping by the area on your way there.

Source: @uco313 on Instagram

Enjoy coffee & snacks while appreciating the view

Coffee enthusiasts who want to stay a little longer can take a break at the Sea Birds Café.

Source: @seabirdscafe on Instagram

Just like the rest of the station, the café is enclosed in glass, imbuing it with a bright and airy atmosphere. You’ll probably even find yourself ignoring your phone screen as you appreciate your surroundings.

Source: @mariko918 on Instagram

The café serves up a vast array of pancakes, salads, snacks, and smoothies that look fresh and mouth-watering.

Source: @seabirdscafe on Instagram

Also on the menu are cocoa, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and royal milk tea from about S$4.85 (470 yen), so you’ll get the energy boost you need to visit more destinations.

Source: @seabirdscafe on Instagram

Add this railway station to your bucket list

Now that travel restrictions are easing, perhaps you’ll be able to return to Japan soon. In the meantime, you can bookmark this beautiful stopover for your upcoming trip.


Hitachi Station
Address: 1 Chome-3-20 Asahicho, Hitachi, Ibaraki 317-0074, Japan
Opening hours: 7am – 10pm daily

Experience a quiet escape at a train station

With its panoramic ocean views, Hitachi Station looks straight out of a Hayao Miyazaki film and would be the perfect backdrop for your holiday #OOTD photos.

So the next time you’re in Japan, don’t forget to stop by this minimalist yet magical place.

Featured image adapted from @inako1117 on Instagram, @teruru112 on InstagramSeaside Stations in Japan.

Monique Danao
Monique Danao
