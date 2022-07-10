Japan Railway Station Has Floor-To-Ceiling Glass Windows, Catch Sunsets By The Ocean

Hitachi Railway Station In Japan Has Glass Windows With Ocean & Sunset Views

Many people in Singapore rely on trains to get around the city. Those who have travelled a lot would have also seen a fair share of railway stations overseas. But this one in Japan seems a lot more special than most.

Hitachi Station is a railway station with high glass walls that offer sprawling coastal views of the Pacific Ocean.

It also houses a café where you can relax and enjoy a leisurely view of the sunsets and pristine waters.

Enjoy sprawling ocean views

A literal glass house designed by architect Kazuyo Sejima, Hitachi Station is an elevated station right next to the sea, that’ll make you feel like you’re aboard a cruise ship.

With a minimalist interior, your eyes will only be drawn to the floor-to-ceiling glass windows that grant you unobstructed views of the ocean.

Just sit down on one of the benches and you’ll be able to enjoy watching fluffy clouds drift above the vast expanse of water.

The station also has an outdoor deck so you can venture outside to feel the ocean breeze.

Watch scenic sunsets from Japan railway station

At dusk, the building basks in a warm glow of golden light as the Sun goes down, creating a truly spectacular sight.

Oftentimes, we see sunsets that are blocked by towering skyscrapers and massive cruise ships, so you’ll definitely appreciate this clear view of the horizon.

Though some of us might dread the long commute to our hotel, you won’t regret stopping by the area on your way there.

Enjoy coffee & snacks while appreciating the view

Coffee enthusiasts who want to stay a little longer can take a break at the Sea Birds Café.

Just like the rest of the station, the café is enclosed in glass, imbuing it with a bright and airy atmosphere. You’ll probably even find yourself ignoring your phone screen as you appreciate your surroundings.

The café serves up a vast array of pancakes, salads, snacks, and smoothies that look fresh and mouth-watering.

Also on the menu are cocoa, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and royal milk tea from about S$4.85 (470 yen), so you’ll get the energy boost you need to visit more destinations.

Add this railway station to your bucket list

Now that travel restrictions are easing, perhaps you’ll be able to return to Japan soon. In the meantime, you can bookmark this beautiful stopover for your upcoming trip.



Hitachi Station

Address: 1 Chome-3-20 Asahicho, Hitachi, Ibaraki 317-0074, Japan

Opening hours: 7am – 10pm daily

Experience a quiet escape at a train station

With its panoramic ocean views, Hitachi Station looks straight out of a Hayao Miyazaki film and would be the perfect backdrop for your holiday #OOTD photos.

So the next time you’re in Japan, don’t forget to stop by this minimalist yet magical place.

Featured image adapted from @inako1117 on Instagram, @teruru112 on Instagram & Seaside Stations in Japan.