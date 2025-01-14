Man in Japan fired for skipping work to visit gym 633 times

It’s hard to remain disciplined and regularly visit the gym, but one Japanese man got fired for taking it to the next level by skipping work 633 times to visit the weight room.

According to the NHK, the 55-year-old supervisor was dismissed just after Christmas when the local government received a tip.

Visited gym to stretch & soak in hot springs

Working at Matsuyama City’s Urban Development Division, the man often went to the gym during working hours. However, he wasn’t there to lift weights or get in shape.

“I had a numbness in my arms, so I went to the gym to stretch,” he said. After his stretches, he would soak in the gym’s hot spring bath to further soothe his arms.

When questioned by the local government, the man fully admitted to his wrongdoing.

“I went too far and regret it,” he said. He was dismissed from his job on 27 Dec 2024.

Agreed to pay back hours missed

When the Matsuyama City government received the tip, they began a thorough investigation into the man’s gym activities.

They discovered that since Apr 2021, the supervisor had left work for the gym 633 times, totalling 658 hours missed from work.

Based on his salary, the man’s gym activities cost the city ¥1.76million (S$15,300) which the city has asked him to pay back. The man has agreed to do so.

Additionally, the city has also reprimanded four chiefs who were the man’s superiors.

Matsuyama City’s mayor has issued an apology, vowing to prevent similar incidents from occurring.

Featured image adapted from Total Shape on Canva.