NDP’s first indoor drone show to feature Jasmine Sokko performing 30m in the air with 300 drones

Jasmine Sokko to descend 30m with 300 drones in NDP’s first indoor drone show

National Day Parade (NDP) 2026 audiences can look forward to one of the show’s most ambitious performances yet, with singer Jasmine Sokko making a dramatic entrance from 30m above the National Stadium.

The electronic music artiste will descend towards the stage while performing her song ‘You’ll Be Okay’, accompanied by two aerialists and 300 synchronised drones in what organisers say will be NDP’s first-ever indoor drone show.

The performance will take place during Chapter 5: Go Beyond Our Limits, which explores resilience, courage, and the idea of pressing forward even when the future feels uncertain.

Jasmine Sokko says performance is about moving forward despite uncertainty

Speaking to the media, Sokko shared that the song was written as a reminder to keep going, even when the road ahead is unclear.

“‘You’ll Be Okay’ was written from a perspective of how uncertain things can feel during this period of time,” she said.

“When I wrote this song, I wanted to make something that reminds myself to be courageous, and to still move ahead and move forward despite not knowing what’s going to happen next.”

During the performance, Sokko and two aerialists will descend from a maximum height of 30m above ground, while 300 drones execute a choreographed routine around them.

The drones will fly up to 24m high, with organisers maintaining a minimum safety distance of 3m between the drones and performers.

‘Such a surreal view’

While audiences will only see three performers suspended in the air, Sokko said a much larger team works behind the scenes to bring the act together.

“The biggest challenge in terms of performing in air is trying my best to coordinate with everything that goes around it,” she explained.

The performance involves harness specialists, rigging crews, drone operators, aerialists, lighting teams, musicians, trapdoor operators, stage managers, and more.

In total, more than 200 people are involved in supporting the aerial performance, covering everything from sound, lighting, and projection to cameras, drones, stage automation, stage management, and cue calling.

“There are so many people involved, including the trapdoor. It’s one team in itself,” Sokko said.

She added that it takes many people to create the performance, even though audiences will only see three artistes in the air.

Despite the technical demands, Sokko said the experience has been unforgettable.

Being up in the air at the National Stadium, being able to watch the drones fly in front of you, is such a surreal view and perspective.

360-degree aerial choreography

NDP 2026 Aerial Choreographer Adelene Chua En Li said this year’s performance was specially designed around the National Stadium’s 360-degree layout.

The harness system allows performers to flip forwards, backwards, and sideways, enabling them to face and engage audiences seated around the entire stadium rather than performing towards only one side.

“We are actually performing to everyone and not just acknowledging the audience in the front,” she said.

The aerial choreography was also planned around the pre-set drone formations, moving aerial cubes, lighting, and projection effects to create one seamless production.

The wider aerial installation comprises a static cuboid and five mobile cubes, which rise and descend above the stage to create a floating effect and serve as canvases for projection mapping.

It takes a village to come up with such a big production.

Given the complexity of the act, she stressed that extensive safety measures have been put in place.

According to Ms Chua, each wire used in the performance can hold more than 10 tonnes.

The system has also undergone a 400kg load test and has been certified by professional engineers.

Show management teams and medics will also remain on standby backstage throughout the performance.

“So, yeah, we are feeling really safe,” she said.

Futuristic chapter celebrates pushing boundaries

Chapter 5: Go Beyond Our Limits marks a futuristic turn in this year’s show.

Following Sokko’s aerial performance, electric violinist Han Oh will perform ‘Zero G-Roll’ alongside seven dancers aged between eight and 29.

The group includes dancers representing Singapore’s four main racial groups, as well as an autistic dancer and a dancer with Down syndrome, reflecting the show’s broader message of inclusion.

The chapter will conclude with singer-songwriter Sky Shen performing ‘March On With Me’, leading into the final act, which celebrates unity, resilience, and moving forward together.

Also read: Open water swimmer one of national athletes chosen for NDP 2026 flag relay, among those rehearsing tirelessly

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Featured image courtesy of NDP 2026 EXCO.