Jay Chou Asks M’sian Fans For Feedback About Concert Acoustics, S’poreans Take Offence With Alleged Shade

Jay Chou Asks KL Fans For Feedback About Concert Acoustics, Allegedly Throws Shade At Singapore Fans

When Taiwanese singer Jay Chou’s Carnival World Tour arrived in Singapore in December, many long-time fans rushed to get tickets.

But some fans’ excitement turned into disappointment when the concert left more to be desired. Netizens weren’t shy about their complaints either, flooding the singer’s Instagram with criticism.

During a recent concert in Kuala Lumpur, the singer-songwriter asked his fans how the concert acoustics were, while seemingly having a dig at his Singapore fans.

Though some saw the humour in the situation, some fans took offence to his comments, saying the Taiwanese singer simply could not admit that his Singapore concert was not up to par.

Jay Chou cheekily asks Malaysia fans for feedback

In a TikTok video shared on Monday (16 Jan), Jay Chou was seen asking fans in Kuala Lumpur how the acoustics were mid-performance.

In Mandarin, Jay Chou said he’d read fans’ comments on his Instagram page in order to find out how they feel about the concert.

Briefly mentioning the football stadium saga, he implored fans to leave positive comments.

“I’m a person with positive energy so if people leave negative comments, I won’t take it to heart,” he said.

However, he went on to say that he does listen to constructive comments.

With a smile, Jay Chou then asks the crowd, “Is there a problem with this venue’s sound system? Is my voice clear?”.

The crowd responded positively and resoundingly to both questions.

Jay Chou then said his worries have been assuaged and he can sing more songs, resulting in loud cheers from the fans.

“I’m singing so many more songs, isn’t it just for my friends in Malaysia?”, said the singer as he gestured to the crowd.

This was met with even louder cheers from the KL audience.

Received backlash after Singapore performance

To some fans in Singapore, Jay Chou’s comments during the concert seemed to be subtle shade directed at them.

After his performances at the Singapore National Stadium on 17 and 18 Dec, upset fans took to his Instagram post to express their disappointment.

The comment section was filled with criticisms about the venue’s sound system, his short performance, and his vocals.

Some even compared his concert to that of other Mandopop stars like JJ Lin, who recently held a concert here.

G.H.Y Culture & Media, the organiser of the concert, later apologised for falling short of expectations.

Singapore fans take offence at alleged shade thrown

Many believe that Jay Chou’s words insinuated that his Singapore fans were not appreciative of his performance.

Others thought that the singer was addressing the issue with good humour.

However, others did not take the subtle jab well, saying he simply can’t admit that his standard had dropped.

Meanwhile, one of his Singapore fans reasoned that while the sound system was bad in Singapore, Jay Chou still deserved appreciation.

She said that she will still appreciate it if he could come back to perform.

Featured image adapted from @leronetan on TikTok.