JJ Lin World Tour Starts In S’pore On 4-5 Nov, 1st Major In-Person Concert Since 2019

JJ Lin’s JJ20 World Tour Will Kick Off In The National Stadium In Nov

Over more than two years of the pandemic, Singaporeans have missed attending large-scale in-person concerts.

Thankfully, since the lifting of restrictions, artists are coming back to perform with a vengeance.

One of the singers we’ve been pining for is homegrown star JJ Lin, who has made us proud by becoming one of the biggest names in mandopop.

That’s why it’s a big deal that he’s chosen to honour his hometown by starting his latest World Tour here from 4 to 5 Nov.

This will his first major in-person concert in Singapore since 2019.

JJ Lin reveals 1st 3 stops of World Tour

JJ Lin announced his return to Singapore in a Facebook post on Monday (25 Jul), where he revealed the first three stops of his JJ20 World Tour.

The Singaporean’s first stop, of course, is home sweet home on 4 to 5 Nov. He will play at our National Stadium.

After that, he’ll head to Taipei for a one-night concert on 3 Dec.

Then, the pop star will come back to Southeast Asia with a concert in Kuala Lumpur’s National Stadium Bukit Jalil on 18 Dec.

Next year, he will continue his World Tour in North America, Europe and Australia.

Singapore fans have waited since 2019

Singapore fans have had to wait a while for a JJ Lin concert, as his last major gig here was the Sanctuary 2.0 World Tour in Dec 2019.

Even though that was 2.5 years ago, it seems like an eternity as that was before Covid-19 plagued our shores.

In the interim, JJ Lin staged a virtual concert that had some hiccups.

Even those who managed to catch it lag-free would agree that it couldn’t beat the electric atmosphere of his “live” shows.

Then in Nov last year, JJ Lin performed at the Marina Bay Sands for two nights.

However, only about 2,000 could fit into the venue. They also had to ballot for tickets and take a pre-event test (PET) beforehand.

Thus, not all who wanted to could share in this experience.

JJ Lin World Tour teased for weeks

Earlier in July, JJ Lin posted a teaser for his World Tour over social media, sharing a first look at the concert poster.

However, no dates were released at the time — only the cities he was visiting.

Now that Singaporeans have a definite date, we can mark our calendars so we won’t forget to catch our hometown boy in action.

Ticketing details aren’t released yet, but we can bet fans will be practising their fingers to snatch them online one they’re out.

Our national treasure lighting up Singapore again

The impending arrivals of hot acts like Jay Chou, Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish have caused Singaporeans to salivate at the possibility of seeing them in their full glory once more.

But what makes us most proud is our “national treasure” lighting up his country once again.

That’s certainly proof that our “live” concert scene is heating up again after two years of slumber.

Let’s look forward to these stars gracing concert stages and hope for more to come.

