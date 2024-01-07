JB Checkpoint Bus Zone Counters Will Be Closed In Phases From 16 Jan For Upgrading Works

Deferred Upgrading Works At JB Checkpoint Bus Zone Counters To Commence Soon

In Dec 2023, the Immigration Office at the Sultan Iskandar Building in Johor Bahru (JB) announced the closure of its checkpoint bus zone counters which was later deferred as it coincided with the year-end holidays.

Now, the closure is finally set to happen from 16 Jan to 7 Feb instead.

To facilitate the heightened congestion that may happen, the immigration office will be opening up contra lanes.

Bus zone counters to close, contra lanes to open

According to the communication and corporate unit of Sultan Iskandar Immigration Office, the counters will be closed in phases from 16 Jan.

During this time, commuters are advised to plan their trip carefully. They should also ensure that their passport is in order and is still valid before they attempt to pass through immigration.

Anticipating the possible inconvenience, the immigration office expressed its regret.

In another Facebook post on 5 Jan, the immigration office said it has activated contra lanes to facilitate congestion.

These lanes are open to all except the following:

Senior citizens

Pregnant women

Persons with disabilities (OKU)

Parents with children 12 years old and under

For everyone’s convenience, commuters are advised not to cut the queue and to make way for those in need.

These contra lanes are expected to remain open when the bus zone counters are closed.

Works initially postponed until after school holidays

The works were originally scheduled for last month. But two days after the announcement was made, Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi asked to postpone the upgrading works until after the Dec school holidays.

The immigration office seems to have settled on a new date for the upgrades since then, as it announced the upcoming closure on 4 Jan.

Hopefully, this time, the closure and upgrading works will be able to proceed without a glitch.

Featured image adapted from Unit Komunikasi dan Korporat Pejabat Imigresen Bangunan Sultan Iskandar on Facebook.