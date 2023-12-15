Johor Chief Minister Requests JB Checkpoint Upgrading Works To Be Postponed Until End Of School Holidays

Johor Chief Minister Requests For Upgrading Works At JB Checkpoint To Be Postponed

Earlier this week on Tuesday (12 Dec), Malaysian authorities announced the closure of bus zone counters at the checkpoint at Johor Bahru (JB).

This was due to upgrading works which would take place from 15 Dec to 15 Jan 2024.

Johor’s chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi has now said he has requested the postponement of the works until after the end of the school holidays.

Minister requests that upgrading works at JB checkpoint be postponed

In a Facebook post on Thursday (14 Dec), Mr Onn Hafiz shared an update on the upgrading works at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) in JB.

He stated that he had requested for the deferment of the renovation until after the end of the school holidays.

The upgrading works would have taken place from 15 Dec to 15 Jan 2024, notably during the December holidays for schools.

Mr Onn Hafiz has not specified when the new period for the upgrading works will be.

Last month, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in Singapore warned that the checkpoints would experience higher traffic than usual during the year-end holidays.

Bus zone counter closure announced on 12 Dec

On 12 Dec, BSI’s communication department announced the upgrading works via a post on Facebook.

Upgrading works at the departure zones would take place first, with those at arrival occurring afterward.

Initially set to start on 15 Dec, the renovation was split into three phases for both zones.

An end date for the phases had not been specified.

Apologising for the inconvenience caused, BSI said that travellers should plan their trips accordingly.

The Straits Times (ST) also reported that the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry had said that Malaysia is expected to receive 7.8 million visits by Singaporeans in 2023.

Currently, Singaporeans make up the highest component of tourist arrivals to Malaysia. There are records of more than 4.5 million such entries up to July 2023.

