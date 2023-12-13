JB Checkpoint Bus Zone Counters To Be Closed Gradually For Upgrading From 15 Dec

JB Checkpoint Bus Zone Counters & E-Gates To Be Closed In Phases

Bus zone counters at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) across the Causeway in Johor Bahru (JB) will soon undergo upgrading.

The works will happen gradually over one month, from 15 Dec to 15 Jan 2024.

The Malaysian customs urged travellers to plan their trips properly during this period and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

JB checkpoint bus zone counters to close, starting with departure area

BSI’s communication department shared news of the imminent closure via a Facebook post on Tuesday (12 Dec).

Upgrading works at the departure and arrival areas of the bus zone will happen separately, with upgrades at the former happening first, starting from Friday (15 Dec).

The upgrades at the departure area have been split into three phases, in which the following counters will be closed:

1st Phase (Starting 15 Dec): MDAC counter, three e-gates & four manual counters

2nd Phase (Starting 21 Dec): six e-gates & eight manual counters

3rd Phase (Starting 28 Dec): 10 manual counters

Meanwhile, upgrading works at the arrival area will commence on 28 Dec and mark the closure of the following counters:

1st Phase (Starting 28 Dec): MDAC counter, three e-gates & four manual counters

2nd Phase (Starting 3 Jan 2024): six e-gates & eight manual counters

3rd Phase (Starting 9 Jan 2024): 10 manual counters

Here’s a comprehensive look at the closure dates and phases:

The Facebook page did not state when each phase will end.

Travellers should plan their trip beforehand

BSI took the opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience the upgrading works may cause. In anticipation of the works, they advised travellers to plan their trips accordingly.

Travellers should also avoid cutting the queue during this period and give way to those in need.

If you plan on travelling to Malaysia via bus during the upcoming school holiday, be sure to factor in additional time in case of delays.

Featured image adapted from Bernama via Malaysia Ministry of Finance.