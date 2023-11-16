Heavy Traffic Expected At S’pore-JB Checkpoints Over Year-End Holidays, Travellers Should Plan Ahead

Heavy Traffic Expected At Woodlands & Tuas Checkpoints Over Year-End Holidays: ICA

With the year-end holidays approaching swiftly, most of us are already looking forward to travelling overseas, even if it’s just a quick getaway to Malaysia.

Since all that is required is a short or long drive (depending on your destination), we can expect heavy traffic at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints in the coming weeks.

The Immigration and Land Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has thus issued an advisory warning travellers of the expected traffic conditions.

Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints for year-end holidays

On Wednesday (15 Nov), ICA stated in an advisory that they expect heavy traffic at both land checkpoints linking Singapore to Johor Bahru (JB) leading up to and during the period from 16 Nov 2023 to 2 Jan 2024.

Just days before, the checkpoints experienced continuous heavy traffic over the long Deepavali weekend from 10 to 13 Nov. More than 1.53 million travellers reportedly crossed the borders.

“This exceeds the traveller volume cleared during the Labour Day and Vesak Day long weekends this year,” ICA said.

Going by the records, the authority estimates that visitors going by car may have to wait for up to three hours before they can clear immigration during peak periods.

Check traffic conditions before making your journey

Before starting their journey, motorists can check traffic conditions at the checkpoints on One Motoring or the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System (EMAS).

ICA will additionally update the situation via Facebook and X as well as on the following radio stations:

Money 89.3

One 91.3

Kiss92

Hao 96.3

UFM 100.3

The authority has also urged motorists to refrain from queue-cutting. They explained that the act could lead to severe congestion and endanger other motorists.

“Errant motorists caught queue-cutting will be turned away and made to re-queue,” the ICA warned.

Avoid displaying articles related to Israel-Hamas

The ICA also stated that due to the developing situation in the Middle East, they have stepped up security measures at the checkpoints.

“Travellers are thus advised to factor in additional waiting time or immigration clearance, especially over the weekends,” ICA said.

“We seek travellers’ understanding and cooperation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site when using the land checkpoints.”

The authority additionally advised against the public display and wearing of articles related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, in light of “heightened sensitivities.”

“Unless expressly exempted, the public display of foreign national emblems without a permit is an offence under the Foreign National/Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949,” ICA said.

They added that authorities will take firm action against those who refuse to comply. This may include denying entry into Singapore.

