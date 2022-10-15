JB Customs Autogates Suspended Till 10 Nov, Longer Waiting Times Expected

Operations Of Some Autogates At JB Customs Suspended Till 10 Nov, Manual Counters Available As Alternative

By now, frequent Causeway crossers are used to the heavy human and vehicular traffic at the customs checkpoint.

This is despite the presence of automated gates at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex for the use of Malaysians.

However, the operations of some autogates will be suspended temporarily till 10 Nov.

As a result, travellers can expect to wait a longer time to clear customs.

JB customs autogates suspended for over 3 weeks

In a Facebook post on Friday (14 Oct), the BSI CIQ Complex said replacement and installation works will be carried out on its autogates.

This will last for more than three weeks from Sunday (16 Oct) to 10 Nov.

However, it appears that not all the autogates will be affected.

Those that are not involved in the works will be operating as usual for visitors who are Malaysian citizens, BSI said.

They didn’t specify the number of autogates affected, or exactly how many will be in operation.

Manual counters available as an alternative

While the replacement and installation works are being carried out, travellers may also use manual counters as an alternative, BSI said.

Counters 1 to 4 will be for Malaysian citizens only.

Counter 5 is available for senior citizens, the disabled, pregnant women and Malaysian permanent residents (PRs).

The rest of the counters, from 6 to 18, are for all passports.

Travellers set to spend longer time at customs

The suspension of some autogates will likely lead to more people making use of manual counters than usual, predicted Malaysia’s China Press.

Even before the suspension of autogates, long queues already formed at checkpoints during peak hours.

Hopefully, the autogates will resume operations on time to avoid the creation of even longer queues, considering the year-end holidays are coming up.

Featured image adapted from Saravana Rao on Facebook and Ho Kim Chong on Facebook.