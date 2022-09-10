Heavy Traffic At S’pore-JB Checkpoints On 10 Sep As Families Embark On Last-Minute Trips

Heavy Traffic At Singapore-Johor Causeway & Checkpoints On 10 Sep Morning

As the end of the September school holidays draws near, the Singapore-Johor Causeway and checkpoints saw heavy traffic this morning (10 Sep).

While some travellers from Singapore may be making their way home, others appear to have embarked on last-minute trips before the school holiday ends.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) issued advisories warning travellers of heavy traffic and advising them to anticipate delays to their trips.

ICA warns of delays amid heavy traffic on Singapore-Johor Causeway

On Saturday (10 Sep) morning, a Facebook user shared pictures of large crowds at the Sultan Iskandar Building, as travellers lined up to clear the checkpoints.

According to him, the pictures showed the situation at about 8.48am on Saturday (10 Sep).

While folks were queuing up in an orderly manner to clear the customs, the lines clearly trailed all the way back to the rear of the hall.

Meanwhile, just several minutes before, at 8.35am, vehicles were already lined up along the Causeway heading to Johor Bahru (JB).

Interestingly, traffic along the other side of the road, towards Singapore, appeared relatively clear.

The ICA has since been updating their advisory multiple times, warning travellers of heavy departure traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint.

Human & traffic jam in time for Mid-Autumn Festival

Though many of us probably expected the human and vehicular traffic over the September holidays, it’s interesting to see it still happening now.

Perhaps some folks were heading for family reunions across the Causeway in time for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Alternatively, others may be gunning for a last-minute JB trip before school resumes.

Whatever the case, we hope travellers have a smooth journey. Remember to plan your trips ahead to avoid getting stuck in an excessively long jam.

