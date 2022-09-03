Woman Allegedly Waits 7 Hours In S’pore-JB Jam, Even Spots Car Making U-Turn Back

Woman Allegedly Spends 7 Hours In Traffic Jam From Singapore To JB

As the September school holiday commences, traffic has begun to grow heavier at land checkpoints leading to Johor Bahru (JB).

The congestion was apparently so bad that a couple, who travelled across the Causeway on Friday (2 Sep) morning, allegedly spent seven hours waiting to cross the border.

While waiting for their turn to enter JB, the couple spotted other motorists who probably lost their patience, making a U-turn back to Singapore.

Woman waits 7 hours in Causeway jam to JB on 2 Sep

On Friday (2 Sep) morning, a Facebook user documented her hours-long ordeal trying to get through the Causeway jam.

She claimed that she left her home with her husband at about 8.30am that day. Perhaps not expecting such a severe jam, they decided to skip breakfast.

Little did they know that they would experience what the OP describes to be the “worst traffic jam” she has ever encountered.

In a grainy image, she indicated an area seemingly along the road leading to the Woodlands Checkpoint Viaduct, where they were stuck for over an hour.

Meanwhile, screenshots she took from the One Motoring website show the traffic condition across the Causeway at about 10am and 1.45pm.

Although both images show different sections of the road about four hours apart, traffic looked considerably heavy in both instances.

On the ground, the OP shared photos of the actual congestion, as cars appeared to be squeezing their way through the checkpoint.

Leaves in the morning & reaches JB hotel in the evening

Thankfully, the OP and her husband seemed to have made it through the arduous journey.

In her post, she wrote that they eventually reached their hotel at about 3.30pm.

However, not everyone was willing to put up with the wait. The OP claimed that at one point, she saw a car making a U-turn back to Singapore.

For her, the trip proved worth it as she managed to indulge in some especially yummy char kway teow across the Causeway.

ICA warns of heavy traffic during September school holidays

Earlier this week, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warned of heavy traffic at Johor land checkpoints from 2 Sep to 11 Sep as the September school holiday commences.

They thus advised travellers to factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

Travellers are also urged to monitor the traffic via the One Motoring website or the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System (EMAS) installed along the BKE and AYE.

If you’re planning a shopping and makan trip or a quick getaway to JB soon, make sure to plan your journey ahead. We wish all travellers a safe commute.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.