Man From S’pore Injured While Saving 7-Year-Old Son From Kidnappers In JB, 4 Suspects Arrested

Father Sustains Injuries While Saving Son From Kidnappers In JB

A businessman from Singapore suffered injuries while rescuing his 7-year-old son from kidnappers in Johor Bahru (JB) recently.

40-year-old Mr Lin had apparently taken his family on a business trip there before the incident happened.

On the fateful day, his son and daughter were playing outside when a car drove up to them and a man got out to snatch the former and bring him into the vehicle.

After finding out what had happened, the family gave chase in their own car.

When they eventually caught up, Mr Lin attempted to smash the driver’s window of the car open, desperate to save his son.

However, he sustained injuries in the process, what with the kidnappers hitting him with their car. The perpetrators then abandoned the vehicle with their victim inside.

Malaysian police have since arrested all suspects in the case.

Kidnappers snatch boy in JB

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the incident took place on 12 Dec at Jalan Serampang in JB.

Mr Lin had taken his family along on a business trip to Malaysia, where he met with a business partner known as ‘Ah Long’ to negotiate new workshops for a joint car-repair shop.

His wife, Ms Chen (name transliterated from Mandarin), alleged that they had previously deposited RM300,000 (S$85,832) in business funds into Ah Long’s personal bank account.

They would then transfer the money into the joint company account during the business trip.

On 12 Dec, while Mr Lin and Ah Long talked inside a workshop, Ms Chen stayed with their son and daughter who were playing outside. However, at around 5pm, she briefly entered the premises, leaving the children by the roadside.

Seconds later, a gold Proton Wira pulled over nearby.

One of the kidnappers rushed out, grabbed the 7-year-old boy, and pulled him into the car before speeding off.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the abduction took less than 20 seconds.

Father injured while trying to get into kidnappers’ vehicle

Their 11-year-old daughter rushed into the workshop to alert the couple, who jumped into their own car and gave chase.

They caught up with the kidnappers’ vehicle which had its licence plate covered in black tape and managed to stop it.

The couple then exited their car and found three men inside the Proton Wira. Ms Chen attempted to open the car doors, but they were locked.

In turn, her husband Mr Lin smashed the driver-side window with his hands and tried to drag the driver out of the car.

The abductors then allegedly threw the car in reverse, knocking Ms Chen down and leaving her with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Mr Lin suffered injuries to his left arm, hands, and face in the process. Additionally, the car knocked out two teeth and broke two more while dragging him.

Parents reunite with boy after kidnappers abandon car

Despite their injuries, the couple attempted to continue chasing the kidnappers.

They appealed for help from passers-by, with one motorcyclist also chasing the Proton. The suspects eventually abandoned their vehicle by a roadside at 5.20pm and fled.

Around 30 harrowing minutes after the kidnapping, the family was reunited with their son, who had been left in the Proton.

The young victim reportedly remained calm and did not suffer injuries.

JB police checked the CCTV footage and found the kidnappers and their car loitering around the workshop at 4pm, an hour before snatching the boy, reported Shin Min.

Further investigation found that the gold Proton Wira had been borrowed from its owner by Mr Lin’s business partner, Ah Long.

Due to this, police arrested him. During interrogations, Ah Long reportedly confessed to being the mastermind behind the abduction.

He allegedly wanted to embezzle the RM300,000 in business funds and planned for another RM300,000 in ransom.

3 other suspects arrested

The Star reported that at 5.40pm on 20 Dec, police arrested three local youths who allegedly carried out the abduction.

The suspects are currently being held for investigation.

Mr Lin’s family returned to Singapore, thankfully relatively unscathed. Mr Lin himself, however, will require dental implants for his missing teeth.

