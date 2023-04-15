S’pore Woman Owes JB Nail Salon Money, Tells ‘Deez Nuts’ Joke When Staff Contacts Her

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Tells ‘Deez Nuts’ Joke To JB Nail Salon After Allegedly Refusing To Pay For Pedicure

A nail salon in Johor Bahru (JB) is appealing for information on a female customer who has allegedly refused to pay for their services.

When they reached out to her Singapore-registered phone number, she replied with a silly joke and said nothing else.

In a now-viral Facebook post, Nailash Paradigm Mall JB explained that the customer had told them that she would pay for her pedicure at a later date as she was out of cash.

Trusting the lady to keep her word, they waited for the S$26 (RM88) payment for 10 days, but it never came.

Woman allegedly owes JB nail salon S$26 for pedicure

According to Nailash’s Facebook post, the woman visited the shop on 3 Apr for a pedicure procedure that cost S$26 (RM88).

After the procedure, she claimed to not have enough cash on her and promised to transfer the fee to the salon at a later date.

Trusting her, the salon agreed and waited for the payment to come in.

Fast forward ten days, the salon has yet to receive the paltry sum and resorted to taking to Facebook to air their grievances.

Nail salon initially gave woman benefit of doubt

Explaining their motivations behind the Facebook post, Nailash wrote that they merely want their deserved payment.

They also attached CCTV screenshots of the alleged perpetrator while she was in the midst of her pedicure.

Reiterating the price, Nailash gave her the benefit of the doubt that she may have forgotten to pay for it as it was a small amount of money after all.

They then added that they’ve attempted to contact the customer on WhatsApp on four different occasions, each via a different phone number.

The customer allegedly proceeded to block each number that reached out to her.

Customer tells deez nuts joke after JB nail salon reaches out for payment

However, in one of the last messages exchanged between the salon and the customer, the latter made sure to leave a stinging reply.

In the text conversation, the nail salon resorted to warning the customer that they would publicise the issue on social media if she still failed to pay up.

Reading this, the customer replied with a ‘deez nuts’ joke, asking the salon staff who identified herself as Candice, “Candice nuts fit in your mouth”.

She ended the message with the acronym “lmao”, which stands for “laugh my ass off”.

Seeing this reply, the salon lamented how someone with a ‘pretty face’ could have such a bad attitude.

If you happen to have any information regarding the woman, please do not hesitate to reach out to Nailash on their Facebook page.

We hope that Nailash will eventually receive the payment owed and that the woman will apologise for her conduct.

Featured image adapted from Nailiash Paradigm Mall JB on Facebook.