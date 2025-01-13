Grand funeral held for JB shooting victim, with 1,500 mourners, lion dancers & electronic wreaths

More than 1,500 family members & friends attend grand funeral of JB shooting victim

A grand funeral was held on Sunday (12 Jan) for Chen Jinwen (name transliterated from Mandarin), the 42-year-old man who was shot dead outside a Johor Bahru (JB) restaurant last Wednesday (8 Jan).

According to Sin Chew Daily, approximately 1,500 mourners attended the event, with several plainclothes police officers stationed at the scene for security.

China Press reported that the funeral procession began at exactly 4pm.

Around 20 men were seen carrying the coffin on bamboo poles, following a white vehicle marked with the logo of the debt collection agency where Mr Chen worked.

An Indian drum band led the procession, clearing the path for them.

Lion dancers, over 100 wreaths & more

Photos from the event showcase the elaborate scale of the affair.

More than 100 electronic wreaths lined the streets, and lorries displaying banners that read “Legendary Figure” were parked along the route.

The solemn tribute was further marked by the “Ba Bai Yi Shi”, a traditional Chinese ritual observed in certain communities.

Held at 1pm, the ceremony combined Indian and traditional Chinese drumming, with three lion dancers — two white and one blue — leading the procession.

Adorned with the Chinese character for “filial piety”, the lions made their way to the funeral hall alongside two child actors playing mourners.

Following the ceremony, the procession made its way to Nirvana Memorial Park in Kulai, where Mr Chen was laid to rest.

Victim was shot 4 times from behind

Mr Chen, also known as “Kapoh”, was a prominent figure in the Persatuan Penganut Agama Kuang Sheng, a religious association in Johor.

On 8 Jan, around 11.30am, he stepped outside a restaurant in Taman Setia Indah to take a phone call and was shot four times from behind.

The gunman, who had been lying in wait, suddenly emerged and opened fire, killing Mr Chen.

Police are investigating the motive behind the crime and have formed a special team to conduct a thorough inquiry and identify those responsible.

The case is being handled under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which pertains to murder.

