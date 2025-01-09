40-year-old man shot dead while dining at JB restaurant, investigations underway

Man shot dead while having lunch with friends at JB restaurant

A 40-year-old man was reportedly shot dead while having lunch with his friends in front of a restaurant in Taman Setia Indah in Johor Bahru (JB) at around noon on Wednesday (8 Jan).

The body, discovered with four gunshot wounds, was later sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital for a post-mortem, reported Malaysian news media Bernama.

Videos of the attack have reportedly circulated on social media. One CCTV footage shows a gunman in a face mask and helmet approaching the victim, who was on his mobile phone, and shooting him, causing him to collapse to the ground.

Victim sustained four gunshot wounds & died at scene

Johor state police confirmed receiving a report about the fatal shooting at the restaurant on Jalan Setia 3/2.

Officers identified the victim as a 40-year-old male who was pronounced dead at the scene with four gunshot wounds.

Investigations are being conducted to find those involved and witnesses, as well as to identify the motive behind the murder.

Police officers are checking CCTV surveillance cameras in the area to assist in the investigation.

According to Assistant Commissioner (AC) Raub Selamat, the victim was eating at the restaurant with his friends when he was gunned down, reports The Straits Times (ST).

A workshop worker reported hearing three consecutive loud bangs and spotted a motorcycle speeding from the scene.

Some other patrons told the New Straits Times (NST) that they had heard at least seven loud popping sounds, followed by the victim’s screaming.

Other individuals reportedly ran for cover during the incident.

Police urged public not to share videos of the incident on social media

Police described the shooting as a gangland-style execution by a lone gunman and assured the public that it was not related to any security risks or terrorist threats in Johor, as reported by Malay Mail.

AC Raub advised the public to refrain from sharing the videos on social media to avoid speculation and misunderstandings.

He also urged people with information to contact the JBS district police headquarters at 07-2182323 or visit the nearest police station.

Presumed to be linked to gang-related activities

According to NST, the victim was a moneylender and had allegedly been questioned by police in May 2024 regarding matters related to secret societies.

It’s presumed that the incident was linked to gang-related activities.

