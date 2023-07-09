South Korean Actor Ji Chang Wook In Singapore On 13 July, Will Grace MBS Event

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Ji Chang Wook Will Be In Singapore On 13 July To Attend Launch Of Giorgio Armani Pop-Up

While many Singaporeans are crazy about all things South Korean, it’s still rare to catch sight of a Korean celebrity in the flesh here.

Thus, fans of actor Ji Chang Wook surely won’t want to miss him when he comes to Singapore on Thursday (13 July).

The heartthrob will be gracing the opening of a store in the Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Ji Chang Wook shares impending Singapore arrival on Instagram

The 36-year-old star shared the news of his impending arrival in an Instagram story on Saturday (8 July).

Besides the date of his appearance, he also revealed where he’ll be: the Giorgio Armani Mare pop-up store at MBS.

Fittingly, the short clip featured him decked out in the brand’s clothes.

Giorgio Armani Mare pop-up for a limited time

For the uninitiated, Giorgio Armani Mare is the brand’s resort-wear collection, and “Mare” means “sea” in Italian.

The collection features men’s and women’s togs for the summertime — very suitable for Singapore’s warm weather.

To promote Giorgio Armani Mare, they’re bringing pop-up stores to locations across the world, and one of them will launch in Singapore, according to August Man.

Ji is one of the stars invited to commemorate the Singapore pop-up, which will be open for a limited time from 13 to 26 July.

According to Ji’s worldwide fan club, the event he’ll be appearing at will start at 6pm.

He also modelled for Calvin Klein

Ji is best known for his role in K-drama series “Smile Again”, but has also appeared in serials like “Empress Ki”, “The K2” and “Melting Me Softly”.

He has also starred in movies like “Fabricated City” and “Hard Hit”. In 2017, he lent his voice to the Korean-language dubbing of Japanese anime “Your Name”.

Besides Giorgio Armani, he has also been a spokesperson for Calvin Klein. In fact, he was the brand’s first Korean global model.

He also was the Asia brand ambassador for Fossil watches in 2017.

Catch Ji Chang Wook in Singapore

Here are some details of the pop-up’s location if you’re going down:

Giorgio Armani Mare Pop-Up @ Marina Bay Sands

Address: The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Level 1, Grand Colonnade South

8 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018955

Opening hours: 10.30am to 10pm (Sunday to Thursday), 10.30am to 11pm (Friday to Saturday & Eve of PH)

Admission: Free

Nearest MRT: Bayfront station

