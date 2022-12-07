Song Joong-Ki Charms Sentosa Crowd With Fluent English, Spontaneously Signs Autographs For Fans

Song Joong-Ki Impresses With Down-To-Earth Attitude At ‘Reborn Rich’ Media Conference In Singapore

When it comes to South Korean heartthrobs, Song Joong-ki is undoubtedly one of the most popular and recognisable ones out there.

And, as MS News found out today (7 Dec), he’s just as gentlemanly as he is talented and beloved.

The 37-year-old star, who’s known for dramas like ‘Descendants of the Sun’ and most recently ‘Vincenzo’, was in Singapore to promote his latest show, Viu Original series ‘Reborn Rich’.

During his 30-minute appearance, Song impressed the floor with his eloquent answers to questions by the media, which he delivered entirely in fluent English.

He also charmed with his down-to-earth demeanour and did something unexpected at the end of the event that undoubtedly left a stellar impression on all.

Song Joong-ki makes 8th trip to Singapore

Song’s most recent visit marks his eighth trip to our sunny shores — by his own count, at least.

He was last in town five years ago to promote his film ‘The Battleship Island’.

His relaxed and unassuming nature was on full display even before he stepped on stage.

While most celebrities would only show up after their introduction, we noticed him entering The Coliseum at Hard Rock Hotel – surrounded by a huge entourage of bodyguards and staff, naturally – minutes before the emcee even mentioned him.

Then, instead of hiding, he just stood at the side in full view of reporters and fans, patiently waiting for his cue.

He even gave a wave and flashed a couple of peace signs to the dozens of cameras suddenly trained on him as soon as shutterbugs were aware of his presence.

We suppose when you’ve been in showbiz for so long, being the centre of attention isn’t such a daunting thing.

Song Joong-ki didn’t expect ‘Reborn Rich’ to be such a hit

In ‘Reborn Rich’, Song plays two different characters: conglomerate employee Yoon Hyun-woo and Jin Do-joon, the youngest member of the family that owns said conglomerate.

The former wakes up to find himself reborn as the latter after he is murdered by someone from the family, so expect lots of thrilling suspense as he plots his revenge.

‘Reborn Rich’ has been a massive hit with viewers both in its home country and abroad.

Citing data from Nielsen Korea, Soompi reported that the series has already become the most-watched miniseries of the year in South Korea, surpassing ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’.

And it hasn’t even finished airing yet.

Over at Viu, where Singaporean audiences can catch new episodes every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, it debuted at the top of the charts by having the highest number of minutes viewed within the first 10 days of release.

The drama’s success apparently came as a surprise to Song, who, at the press conference, wanted to ask reporters why it was so well-received.

Just look at him being all modest again.

Opens up about challenges of filming ‘Reborn Rich’

At least all the challenges Song faced during the shooting of ‘Reborn Rich’ paid off handsomely.

Responding to a question from the floor, he noted that it was the longest filming period in his entire career.

What’s more, he had to play two different characters, which he later admitted could be confusing at times.

Thankfully, things got easier after he found a solution.

Song went on to share why he agreed to star in ‘Reborn Rich’ (because of co-star Lee Sung-min, whom he dubbed “Korea’s Al Pacino”, and writer Kim Tae-hee, whom he worked with for 2010’s ‘Sungkyunkwan Scandal’), his most memorable scene (he couldn’t say because #spoileralert), and his experience filming in Istanbul (everyone was very kind, and the location boosted his performance).

Unexpectedly reappears to meet fans

Before the media conference ended, Song took a moment to sincerely thank the press, especially those who had travelled from other countries to come and see him.

But journalists and cameramen weren’t the only people who had turned up.

All the way at the back of the open-air venue was a throng of fans who willingly braved the hot sun – and it was a particularly scorching afternoon – even if they could only catch a speck-sized glimpse of their oppa.

Well, it was their lucky day. Just when we thought the excitement was over, we spotted Song making a beeline towards the crowd — something that wasn’t part of the schedule.

A Viu Singapore representative tells MS News that this impromptu little fan meeting, complete with handshakes and autograph signing, was not in the plan.

Song had suddenly decided to do it himself, perhaps as a gesture to express his gratitude to his supporters.

Talk about a class act.

Completely deserves his success

In the fast-paced world of entertainment, long-term success can be elusive. But Song, who celebrates the 15th anniversary of his acting debut next year, shows that it’s possible.

And after witnessing his behaviour at the press conference, we can see why he’s so well-liked and can say that it’ll continue to be that way for a long time.

We chalk it up to his humility, gratitude, and unpretentiousness — qualities that pair well with talent and a willingness to work hard, no matter the profession.

“I don’t want that,” Song had stated in response to a question on what he would do if he, like his character, were reborn into a rich family. “I like myself.”

We like you too, Song Joong-ki. We like you too.

