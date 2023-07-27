Jocelyn Chia’s Father Allegedly Disowns Her, She Says Twitter Account Is Fake

Jocelyn Chia’s Father Allegedly Disowns Her Via Twitter

Last month, the Singapore-born comedian Jocelyn Chia made headlines for joking about the disappearance of MH370 at her stand-up show in New York.

Her joke caused quite a stir in Singapore and Malaysia, with many in both countries calling out her insensitivity.

On 22 July, a Twitter user claiming to be her father announced that both parents would be disowning their daughter.

Jocelyn Chia has since caught wind of the tweet and responded that the account is fake.

Alleged father disowns Jocelyn Chia, tweet goes viral

The Twitter user, @achiawhyeliang, claiming to be Jocelyn Chia’s father, goes by the name Anthony Chia Whye Liang.

In the tweet posted on 22 July, the user “publicly announced” that he and his “beloved wife Shirley” will disown their ‘daughter’, Jocelyn Chia.

They will apparently do so “from here onwards till the day of [their] death”.

He took responsibility for her actions by saying he had failed to raise her “to be a better person for society”.

“The public deserved better than this,” he stated.

Jocelyn Chia urges Twitter users to report account

While the user had tagged Jocelyn Chia in the tweet made last Saturday (22 July), she only responded recently.

Another Twitter user had tagged her in an article by the New Straits Times that covered the contents of the original tweet.

In response, Jocelyn Chia replied lightheartedly, saying, “These Malaysians damn funny lah”.

She then urged other “Twitterers” to report the account for “fake identity”.

Twitter account is still live

The Twitter account remains active despite her call to help report the user.

The user last tweeted yesterday (26 July), addressing the doubts regarding the account.

“A lot of you is asking why this account is new?” he said.

“The reason is simple, my previous account has been suspended previously @achia21.”

Based on the account’s profile page, the user only joined Twitter in July 2023.

Featured image adapted from @chiacomedy on Instagram and Twitter.