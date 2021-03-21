Joey Mendoza Retracts Copyright Claims On ‘We Can Achieve’

After netizens spotted a song sung in India that sounded remarkably similar to our national song ‘Count on Me, Singapore’, there was a controversy as the composer claimed he wrote the song first, in 1983.

The composer behind ‘We Can Achieve’, Joey Mendoza, has now removed his claim to the lyrics and tune, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said on Sunday (21 Mar).

This comes after Mr Mendoza made several claims that he composed ‘We Can Achieve’ in 1983, 3 years before ‘Count on Me, Singapore’ was written in 1986.

However, he was unable to provide any evidence to substantiate the claim, MCCY said.

Thus, Mr Mendoza has withdrawn his claims on ‘We Can Achieve’. He also apologises for the confusion caused.

Joey Mendoza admits he has no evidence for claims on ‘We Can Achieve’

MCCY said on Sunday (21 Mar) that it pressed Mr Mendoza on his claims to ‘We Can Achieve’.

This is particularly because he said he was the original composer and not Mr Hugh Harrison, who wrote ‘Count on Me, Singapore’ in 1986.

There are first-hand accounts from people such as Mr Jeremy Monteiro, who said that he witnessed Mr Harrison composing the song.

MCCY’s checks in India also turned up no evidence that Mr Mendoza had the rights to the song from 1983 or any time after.

After talking to Mr Mendoza, MCCY said he admitted to having no evidence for his claim on the song, in a U-turn from his earlier position.

He also accepts that the Singapore Government has the copyright on both the lyrics and the music.

“We Can Achieve” will be removed from social media

Following these admittances, MCCY said Mr Mendoza has withdrawn all claims to the lyrics and music of “We Can Achieve”.

He has also apparently ordered the removal of the song from social media platforms, and told his associates and networks of the same statements.

Mr Mendoza also apologised for causing confusion regarding the copyright claims, and stated he had no intention of attacking the integrity or professionalism of Mr Harrison.

Mr Harrison had previously been “puzzled” by Mr Mendoza’s claims.

MCCY said it is important that the Government’s rights to Count on Me, Singapore are protected, with no doubts as to who owns it.

With Mr Mendoza’s apology, MCCY considers the case closed.

Case closed

‘We Can Achieve’ caused no small amounts of controversy when it was first discovered.

The fact that Mr Mendoza repeatedly laid claim to the song’s copyright also made it a matter of national conversation.

But with MCCY’s efforts as well as Mr Harrison’s statements, the matter is now closed and Mr Mendoza has removed his claim.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Facebook.