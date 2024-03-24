More than 400 family members & friends attend burial of Johor accident victims in S’pore

Loved ones attend burial of Singaporean victims of Johor trailer accident

Two young men from Singapore lost their lives in an accident involving a trailer in Johor yesterday (23 March). Today (24 March), the victims’ bodies have been laid to rest, with many loved ones in attendance to perform prayers and pay their last respects.

Funeral prayers for both the deceased were carried out concurrently, according to photos by BERITAmediacorp.

Hundreds of people gather for burial

In a photo report on Sunday (24 March), BERITAmediacorp captured scenes at Pusara Aman cemetery in Choa Chu Kang, where the bodies of two victims of an accident in Johor were being buried.

The victims — Mohammad Shahfiq Irman and Mohamad Firman Nordin — both 26, had passed away early the previous morning (23 March).

Berita Harian reported that at least one of them was to be buried today (24 March). BERITAmediacorp has since shown that both have been laid to rest this morning.

The Malay news outlet estimated that more than 400 friends and family members were in attendance.

The bodies were brought back to Singapore from Batu Pahat, Johor last night (23 March). After the ritual washing, funeral prayers were carried out at Woodlands Memorial.

At the burial site, the mood was visibly solemn despite the crowd. One photo captured a woman — who appeared to be the late Mohammad Shahfiq’s mother — clutching her hands to her chest while her husband held her.

BERITAmediacorp reported that both the deceased have been safely buried as of the time of writing.

Also read: S’porean rider who died in Johor accident was due to get married in Dec

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from BERITAmediacorp on Facebook.