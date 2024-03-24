S’porean rider who died in Johor accident was due to get married in Dec

Rider who died in Johor accident was due to receive house keys & get married

An accident involving a trailer in Johor in the early hours of Saturday (23 March) claimed two young lives.

One of them was 26-year-old Mohammad Shahfiq Irman, who won the Mediacorp Suria talent show ‘Anugerah 2017’.

His family has since revealed that he was due to get married this year. The couple had already settled all the expenses and preparations before his untimely passing.

The late Mohammad Shahfiq was riding in a convoy with seven friends across the Causeway for sahur — or the pre-dawn meal in the fasting month of Ramadan — when the accident occurred.

One of his friends, Mohamad Firman Nordin, 26, also perished in the accident.

Rider who died in Johor accident had made preparations for wedding in Dec

Mohammad Shahfiq’s mother, Madam Norris Sanat, 48, told Berita Harian (BH) that her son’s wedding had been set for 7 Dec.

They have also made all the necessary preparations for the event, including the wedding attire.

On top of that, Mohammad Shahfiq was going to receive the keys to his new house in April.

His home would be along Senja Road, near his current family home in Bukit Panjang, Madam Norris added.

Deceased was the ‘gentlest’ among 4 siblings & closest to their mother

Madam Norris described the late Mohammad Shahfiq as being the “gentlest” out of her four children.

She noted that he was closest to her and that he would call her at least twice every day while he was at work.

Mohammad Shahfiq’s fiancée, 27-year-old Ms Lili Afini Zahit, told BH that words cannot express her deep sadness over the loss of her partner.

“Shahfiq is a very, very good man,” Ms Lili said of her late fiancé, whom she had known for three years.

In light of his passing, Mediacorp Suria posted a tribute video to the late Mohammad Shahfiq on its Mediacorp Untukmu Facebook page yesterday (23 March).

The late Mohammad Shahfiq will be laid to rest at Pusara Aman in Choa Chu Kang today (24 March).

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from S.RIA PRODUCTIONS via Lianhe Zaobao and Info Kemalangan & Bencana Malaysia on Facebook.