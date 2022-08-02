S’pore-Registered BMW Hits Johor Prince’s Car Outside JB Bakery, Police Report Made

Johor Prince Posts CCTV Footage Of Singapore-Registered BMW Grazing His Car

No matter how far we travel, it’s always wise to be extra careful when we’re in another country. And this counts for everything, including driving along foreign roads.

However, this Singaporean-registered BMW might have accidentally grazed a white Honda when it squeezed through a tight road in Johor Bahru.

While this would not make the news on any regular day, the car that the BMW hit actually belongs to a Johorian prince.

A police report has since been made, and investigations are currently ongoing.

Johor prince shares CCTV footage of his car being bumped into

On Monday (1 Aug), Johor prince Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim posted pictures of his damaged vehicle on Instagram, with a caption in Malay that reads, “Attitude.”

Accompanying the pictures is CCTV footage of the incident.

The short clip shows a Singapore-registered BMW squeezing its way through a tight street outside a bakery in Johor Bahru.

As there was an empty parking lot on the right, the BMW swerved into the spot and grazed the prince’s white Honda at a parallel parking spot on the left.

The impact was strong enough to make the Honda shake, attracting the attention of a passer-by.

After parking his vehicle, the BMW driver hopped out and walked calmly towards the front of the Honda.

Although he didn’t tilt his head, he made sure to walk the whole length of the vehicle’s side before leaving.

District police chief confirms incident

According to Utusan Malaysia, the prince’s white Honda is a fully-electric vehicle, one of only four in the country.

The cost of the vehicle comes up to about S$65,065 (RM210,000).

A police report has been made at the Johor Bahru South District Police Headquarters Traffic Branch, and local authorities are on the case.

As for the next course of action, district police chief Raub Selamat said they are awaiting the investigation results before taking their next course of action.

Hope issue will be settled amicably

Landing yourself in hot soup overseas is never a pleasant experience.

However, with the prevalence of CCTVs nowadays, it’s best to own up if you’ve made a mistake.

Otherwise, you may end up getting shamed on social media.

In this case, we hope the prince and the driver can find a way to settle the issue amicably without further trouble.

