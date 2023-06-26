Jollibee Mascot Gives Bombastic Side Eye After Customer Cheers With McDonald’s Cup In Stinging Bee-trayal

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Jollibee Mascot Seemingly Judges Customer For Holding McDonald’s Cup In Restaurant

The world of F&B is notoriously competitive, and some brands have no qualms about throwing shade at their rivals to try and establish dominance.

Of course, if done right, this can often be great publicity and entertain the public in the process.

Recently, a Jollibee customer boldly held up a cup in front of the fast food joint’s iconic mascot.

The twist? The cup was from — gasp! — McDonald’s.

A video of the bee mascot’s stinging look of judgement has since gone viral on TikTok, with users warning about how this might turn Jollibee into a bad guy.

Customer cheers with McDonald’s cup in front of Jollibee mascot

TikTok user @jccaloy post a first-person recording of the hilarious encounter and bold stunt.

The clip starts with Jollibee strutting into the restaurant and waving at patrons inside — all while the OP is raising his McDonald’s cup.

Jollibee stops in front of the OP’s table and cheers along at first. But it doesn’t take long before he recognises the famous golden arches in front of him and freezes in his tracks.

Clearly dejected, Jollibee lowers his fist and his head — but not before giving the OP a long and very disapproving stare.

We imagine that if his eyes could actually move, he would be giving the world’s biggest “bombastic side eye, criminal offensive side eye”.

While everyone in the restaurant continues to laugh, poor Jollibee saunters out and closes the door, unwilling to be in the presence of a traitor.

He then glares at the OP from the outside and points a warning finger at him. Rather terrifyingly, we might add.

Deciding to take action instead of sulking about it, Jollibee comes back into the restaurant, grabs the offending cup from the OP, and plonks it down on a table outside as everyone cheers.

Problem solved.

However, we’d think twice about making the mascot feel bee-trayed like that ever again because his look of disappointment sure stung.

TikTokers joke about the rise of ‘Jolliwasp’

The amusing sight caused a buzz on TikTok and has gone viral with over 15 million views and 1.7 million ‘likes’ at the time of writing.

One netizen quipped that this marks the start of Jollibee’s “villain arc”. In other words, that McDonald’s cup just turned him into the bad guy.

Others soon chimed in with their own jokes, such as this user who hailed the rise of “Jolliwasp”.

This TikToker gushed about how “cute” Jollibee is and that the mascot never fails to heal her inner child.

Then there was this individual who planted the spine-chilling thought of an upset Jollibee waiting for the OP at home in our minds.

Fortunately, it seems like the incident didn’t bother Jollibee that much as a follow-up video shows him dancing happily inside the restaurant.

Your move, Ronald McDonald.

