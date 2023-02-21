Vitagen Throws Shade At Anonymous Competitor’s Lower Nutri-Grade But S’poreans Know The Brand

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Vitagen Throws Shade At Anonymous Competitor’s Product With ‘D’ Nutri-Grade

It’s not unusual for brands to take subtle digs at their competitors in the public domain.

Just look at Burger King and McDonald’s long-standing ad rivalry in the United States.

Recently, Vitagen Singapore threw shade at an anonymous competitor’s lower Nutri-Grade level, boasting that it has eight times less sugar and can be sold in schools.

While it blurred out its competitor’s product, it didn’t take Singaporeans much to figure out which company it was from.

Vitagen Singapore takes a dig at competitor’s product with 14% sugar

Since the Nutri-Grade labelling system took effect on 30 Dec 2022, Vitagen has shared a number of social media posts promoting its ‘B’ grade.

Several posts also mention an anonymous competitor’s product that contains 14% sugar, landing it a ‘D’ grade.

Due to its lower Nutri-Grade level, the competitor’s product is not allowed to be advertised as per Health Promotion Board (HPB) regulations.

Vitagen’s most brazen swipe to date came on 10 Feb when it posted a side-by-side comparison of its product next to its competitor’s.

The graphic states that Vitagen Less Sugar contains eight times less sugar and no added intense sweeteners.

With a ‘B’ Nutri-Grade label, it has a sugar level of just 5% and is permitted to be sold in schools.

Positioned next to it is a mosaicked picture of a similar-shaped bottle with a red lid, presumably referring to a competitor’s product.

Just like its earlier posts, Vitagen Singapore pointed out that the other product has a ‘D’ Nutri-Grade score and a 14% sugar level.

Claiming that the competitor’s product is not allowed to be advertised, Vitagen Singapore boldly stated, “Fortunately, we are not banned from revealing our benefits.”

On 13 Feb, Vitagen Singapore posted another video taking a jab at their rival.

In the video, a Japanese-speaking man is seemingly advertising the familiar blurred bottle but has his voice censored throughout.

Anonymous competitor’s identity actually not so anonymous

Though Vitagen Singapore did not specify its competitor’s name, it wasn’t difficult for the internet to figure out which it was.

The Nutri-Grade label on the product also matches the one on Vitagen Singapore’s social media posts.

That’s more than just a coincidence if you ask us.

Vitagen’s ‘better’ Nutri-Grade level, however, seemingly wasn’t enough to convince everyone to make the switch.

Customers still have the final say on what products they buy

At the end of the day, the Nutri-Grade system merely serves to better inform customers about their purchases.

Customers still have the ultimate say in deciding which products they wish to buy.

That said, seeing a big brand making such a (not-so-subtle) dig at a competitor never fails to crack us up.

Have you seen similar ‘rivalries’ between companies here in Singapore? Share them with us in the comments below.

