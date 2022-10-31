Burger King Dresses Up As McDonald’s For Halloween, Handwritten Label & White Cloth Steal The Show

Pictures Of Burger King ‘Dressing Up’ As McDonald’s For Halloween Wins The Internet Again

During Halloween, iconic costumes are all the rage. After all, what is the point if not to dress up as our favourite movie characters or villains?

In 2016, Burger King jumped in on the trend by dressing up as McDonald’s for the holiday.

Donning a simple ghostly white sheet, the restaurant completed the look by substituting eyebrows with the golden arch of their rival.

Six years on, and their bold look remains undefeated on the Internet. Going viral on Facebook, many complimented their strategy to stick it to McDonald’s.

Burger King dresses up as McDonald’s for Halloween

According to CNET, the sight in question occurred at a Burger King restaurant in Rego Park, New York, back in 2016.

Employees had draped the eatery in massive white sheets, giving it the appearance of a ghost.

On each of its “heads”, they had cut out two holes for a pair of eyes, topping it off with golden arches for eyebrows.

The cherry on the icing was the letters across each sheet, spelling out “McDonald’s.”

Adding onto the unique look was a signboard that very simply said,

Booooo. Just kidding. We still flame-grill our burgers. Happy Halloween.

For the uneducated, McDonald’s fries their burgers — the definition of horror to Burger King.

Their packaging had adopted a similar appearance too, with McDonald’s arches popping up over a set of “eyes”.

Pictures of costume choice go viral in 2022

A Facebook account reposted the pictures on 22 Oct, causing the bold look to go viral once again.

Many expressed their appreciation for the restaurant’s ingenuity. After all, it’s not every day that you see an establishment like Burger King dress up for Halloween.

One user even commended them for their expert use of humour.

Now more than ever, we need a little bit of laughter in our lives, even during a holiday like Halloween.

Another netizen jokingly added that a broken-down ice cream machine would have perfected the look.

A few users lamented that they would have liked to see McDonald’s retaliate with a costume of their own.

Little did they know, though, that McDonald’s did respond in 2016. Here’s what they had to say in response, according to CNET:

Who wouldn’t want to masquerade as McDonald’s for Halloween when we are serving up treats like McCafé beverages, apple pies and our world-famous fries?

An ingenious costume idea

Halloween has always been one of the best holidays of the year, and for good reason.

It’s always a treat to see everyone flex their creativity in dressing up as their favourite characters – or in Burger King’s case, their biggest rival.

Hopefully, everyone had just as much fun as Burger King this Halloween. If you have similar looks for this year’s celebrations, share them with us in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.