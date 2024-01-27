80-Metre-Long CNY Dragon ‘Floats’ Above Malacca’s Jonker Street, Is Compared To S’pore’s Chinatown Lantern

80m Dragon Decoration ‘Floats’ Above Intersection At Entrance To Jonker Street

With the Year of the Dragon just around the corner, Lunar New Year decorations featuring the mythical creature have begun popping up all over Singapore.

Unsurprisingly, that is also the case across the Causeway in Malaysia.

In the city of Malacca, an 81-metre dragon decoration ‘took flight’ at the entrance of the popular Jonker Street.

Despite the stark contrast in appearance and size, some netizens couldn’t help but compare it to the dragon lantern in Chinatown that recently became the subject of some scrutiny.

Installation of 80m dragon statue at Jonker Street completed on 26 Jan

After nearly two months of preparations, the ‘flying’ dragon statue at Jonker Street was finally completed on Friday (26 Jan).

Named Dadada (transliterated from Chinese), the statue measured about 81 metres in length.

According to China Press, workers spent the past few months lifting the body of the dragon statue with the help of cranes.

The installation process came to a close as they fitted the 200kg dragon head yesterday (26 Jan).

Overhead pictures show the dragon statue ‘floating’ above the parameter of the intersection near the entrance of Jonker Street.

The dragon statue is part of ongoing traditions at Jonker Street. Every Chinese New Year (CNY), a new Zodiac statue makes an appearance at the popular attraction.

Last CNY, Jonker Street welcomed a golden rabbit statue, symbolising the Year of the Rabbit.

Comparison made to dragon lantern in Chinatown, Singapore

As with most things that exist on both ends of the Causeway, it seems they’re never complete without some comparison.

As Malaysian news sites reported about the completion of the dragon statue, some netizens couldn’t help but compare the statue in Malacca to the one in Chinatown, Singapore.

“If you don’t compare yourself with others, you won’t get hurt”, said this netizen, before proceeding to share a photo of the controversial dragon lantern.

Several netizens reacted to the comment with a cheeky smile emoji, as if in agreement.

If you happen to be in Malacca over the upcoming CNY festive period, consider visiting Jonker Street and checking out the ‘floating dragon’ in person.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily on Facebook and China Press.