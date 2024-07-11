87-year-old JUMBO group founding member charged over death of 72-year-old passenger during accident

JUMBO group founding member charged over accident resulting in death of passenger

A founding shareholder of Singapore’s well-known seafood restaurant chain JUMBO group has been charged over a car accident that resulted in the death of a passenger.

87-year-old Ng Siak Hai, who also founded Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh, had allegedly failed to exercise due care and attention, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the accident occurred along Nassim Road towards Tanglin Road on 1 November 2022.

After failing to exercise due care and attention while he was driving, Ng lost control of the vehicle, subsequently crashing into a tree which caused the car to overturn.

Passengers trapped inside vehicle

According to The Straits Times (ST), Ng and his two passengers were reportedly trapped inside the overturned car after the accident.

Responders from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were required to use hydraulic rescue equipment to free the three passengers, who were later rushed to the hospital.

Due to the accident, 72-year-old Ng Thit Hung, who was seated in the front passenger seat, died from his injuries.

75-year-old Tan Teck Soon, another passenger seated in the car during the accident, also suffered grievous injuries.

Charged for driving without due care and attention

Per CNA, Ng was slapped with two charges in court on Wednesday (10 July) for driving without due care and attention, causing both death and grievous hurt.

He was offered bail of S$15,000 and stated that he would be pleading guilty in August.

In addition to possibly being banned from driving, Ng could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both for driving without due care and attention causing death.

For driving without due care and attention, causing grievous hurt, Ng faces up to two years in jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Featured image adapted from Michelin Guide and MS News.