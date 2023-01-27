Jurong Resident Clutters Common Corridor For Over 10 Years, Neighbour Appeals For Town Council’s Help

Jurong Resident Clutters Common Corridor, Neighbour Complains To Town Council Multiple Times

Despite external pressures from neighbours and the authorities, hoarders may find it difficult not to fall back into their old ways.

That was apparently the case for a Jurong West resident who, after intervention from the Town Council, reverted to their bad ways and continued to clutter the corridor.

The affected neighbour told MS News that the lapse in corridor maintenance has affected her and her family.

She also showed various reports made over the past two years with unmet promises purportedly by the Town Council.

Jurong neighbour made 3 reports in 6 months over corridor clutter

MS News first reported Ms Ng’s predicament in Jul 2021. Shortly after publication, the mess was swiftly cleared up by Town Council staff who were alerted to the issue.

Unfortunately, the situation relapsed a year after.

According to Ms Ng, she made three reports to Jurong-Clementi Town Council in the past six months — the first dates back to 27 Apr 2022.

The screenshot below shows that her complaint was acknowledged and a reply saying that the area would be cleared the following day.

It is unclear if the area was indeed cleaned up at that point. But several months later, she lodged the same complaint on 13 Sep 2022.

This time, the screenshot shows that the corridor remains cluttered with junk. To this, the town council replied, “Issue taken note”.

In the latest report made on 2 Jan 2023, the town council said they were looking into the matter and were consulting with the relevant authorities.

Despite the replies, Ms Ng laments that she wasn’t confident the situation would improve anytime soon.

Resident clutters common corridor with junk

Ms Ng, who’s renting the unit out, shares that the unpleasant sight has turned off prospective buyers and lessees during viewings.

Most of them have instructed Ms Ng to facilitate clearing the trash before putting the unit back on the market.

The photos shared with MS News show that the clutter has come a long way since we first reported it. However, it still remains unsightly.

The items appeared to be kept within their boundaries, even if some are scattered along the corridor.

In this picture, the messy neighbour has seemingly occupied the staircase area with a set of drawers and a basket roller.

Ms Ng also mentions that she noticed that the resident would pick up discarded items in the neighbourhood to bring home, thus creating a mess outside her home.

MS News has reached out Jurong-Clementi Town Council for a statement and will update this article when they get back.

Featured image courtesy of Ms Ng.