Jurong West Hawker Centre Will Charge Less Than S$4.20 For Cai Png, Promises Operator

Jurong West Hawker Centre Operator Promises His Cai Png Will Cost Less Than Nearby Food Court

Westies rejoiced at the news that Jurong West Hawker Centre will reopen later this year.

Not only will there be one more food option in the area, but its operator also shared the even better news that they’ll keep their cai png prices affordable.

Specifically, the price for one meat and two vegetables won’t be higher than a reported S$4.20.

Cai png is Singaporeans’ favoured budget meal

Cai png, also known as economic rice, is a favoured budget meal for Singaporeans who just want to fill their stomachs.

Thus, some may measure the affordability of a hawker centre by the price of its cai png.

On that count, Jurong West Hawker Centre will aim to please when it opens, promised its operator.

New operator will check out prices at nearby eateries

On Thursday (26 Jan), the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced that Jurong West Hawker Centre will reopen in the third quarter of 2023.

Its new operator will be JW 50 Hawker Heritage, whose parent company is Chang Cheng Mee Wah, which has years of experience in managing food establishments.

Chang Cheng Group chairman Kok Kuan Hwa told Shin Min Daily News that the company has already set up a team to prepare to manage the operations of Jurong West Hawker Centre.

One of its tasks is to check out the prices at food establishments nearby.

The purpose is to make sure Jurong West Hawker Centre’s prices aren’t higher than those of neighbouring eateries, Mr Kok said.

Cheapest cai png costs S$4.20 in Pioneer Mall food court

According to checks by the paper, there are two affordable places to eat in the area; one of them is the food court in next-door Pioneer Mall.

Coincidentally, it also happens to be operated by Chang Cheng Mee Wah.

The cheapest cai png there costs S$4.20 for one meat and two vegetable dishes.

Jurong West Hawker Centre’s cai png to be cheaper than food court’s

Mr Kok confirmed to Shin Min that the cai png at Jurong West Hawker Centre would be cheaper than the one sold at Pioneer Mall’s food court.

They hoped to offer more choices to residents, he said.

If they want to dine in air-conditioned comfort, they can go to the food court, but if they want cheaper food, they can head to Jurong West Hawker Centre.

He also noted that blocks 600 to 800 in the estate have not had any other hawker centre for 20 years.

This highlights the importance of Jurong West Hawker Centre to them, he added.

As for the stall rentals, he said they’ll be “about the same” as other hawker centres.

