Jurong West Police Station Has An In-House Tuxedo Cat, Pawfficer Arrests Our Attention

Jurong West Police Station’s In-House Cat Oreo Is Impawsibly Adorable

Community cats are the life and blood of our neighbourhoods, often endearing themselves to residents and even workers in the area. That’s certainly the case for Oreo, a tuxedo cat that calls Jurong West Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) home.

The NPC revealed their furry friend in a Facebook post yesterday (19 Sep), which garnered much interest online.

Presumably named after its black-and-white coat, we’re sure Oreo will be keeping its neighbourhood safe, especially during the night shift.

Jurong West police station introduces in-house cat Oreo

In one of the photos attached to the Facebook post, Oreo is shown with Sergeant(2) Nurul Aisyah, who is one of Jurong West NPC’s officers.

“Cats make the most amazing friends because they are caring, loving and honest,” Sergeant(2) Nurul said. “The qualities we love to see in relationships that are close to our hearts.”

While Sergeant(2) Nurul is all smiles, Oreo doesn’t look too happy. Perhaps the feline is more serious about its job than we think. “No time for photos,” it’s probably thinking.

Tuxedo cat Oreo on paw petrol

In another photo, Oreo appeared much calmer perched on top of a patrol car, possibly where it’s more comfortable.

Still, the fierce look in its eyes were as though it was silently commanding officers to prepare for patrol.

But wait — Oreo seems to have a vigilante mask over its eyes. Could it actually be a criminal in disguise?

Well, any animal lover would agree that the only crime Oreo would be guilty of is stealing our hearts.

Besides looking adorable, we’re sure the feline’s presence helps keep morale up when times are tough at the NPC.

The kitty is also certainly a comforting presence for anyone other than the police who may be dealing with challenging situations there.

In 2021, Bukit Panjang NPC’s Sergeant Nazrul saved a little kitten caught underneath a vehicle’s engine.

Safe to say, put a cute animal with a uniformed officer and the former will probably steal the spotlight. But we’re not complaining — they’ll always have our utmost attention.

Featured image adapted from Jurong West NPC on Facebook.