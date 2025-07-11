Uncle arrested for slashing woman & another man in Jurong West in reported fit of jealousy

Uncle in Jurong West slashing was reportedly jealous that woman was talking to other men

A 66-year-old uncle has been arrested for allegedly slashing a woman and another man at an HDB void deck in Jurong West.

The alleged culprit was reportedly jealous that the woman was talking to other men, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Jurong West slashing took place after uncle saw trio chatting

The 43-year-old woman involved told Shin Min that the bloody incident took place on Thursday (10 July), when she was chatting with two men at the void deck of Block 965 Jurong West Street 93.

Unexpectedly, the 66-year-old man attacked them with a knife as he was “jealous of her chatting with other men”, she said.

One of the men, 62-year-old Rosman, said the trio were simply chatting but the 66-year-old became angry and wanted to take the woman away.

But she refused him several times, so he went home and returned with a knife hidden under his clothes.

He then allegedly attacked the other man, then slashed the woman on her head.

Despite being injured, the woman struggled with the assailant.

Rosman was spared because he was in a wheelchair, he added. However, his phone’s screen got smashed and he got a huge fright.

Woman & man suffered head wounds

After the 66-year-old left, the police were called. The uncle was eventually arrested at home.

He had caused significant damage — the woman suffered potentially disfiguring wounds as she was slashed in the face.

The man who was attacked also appeared to have sustained head wounds, but they are believed to be not serious.

Woman says she & suspect not in a relationship

When asked about the 66-year-old man, the woman at the centre of the incident said they were not in a relationship.

She added that they were only “neighbours” and did not want to say anything more.

But residents at the scene said they had seen the uncle and the woman entering and leaving the same unit recently.

Even Rosman had thought that they were a couple, he said. He had come over to chat only when he saw the woman talking with the other victim, he added.

Injured duo declined to be sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at the location at about 6.40pm on 10 July.

Two people sustained minor injuries — a 43-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man, it added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that the two were assessed for minor injuries but declined to be sent to the hospital.

66-year-old man arrested over Jurong West slashing

Additionally, a 66-year-old man sustained minor injuries and was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The man was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon and suspected drug-related offences.

Two knives were seized as case exhibits.

As for the suspected drug-related offences, they have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Man in S’pore slashes girlfriend & films her naked for wanting to meet her godfather

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.