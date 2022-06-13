Kallang Wave Mall Food Court Patrons Called Out For Leaving Trays At Grab Pickup Point

Redditor Calls Out Diners At Kallang Wave Mall Food Court For Not Returning Trays Properly

Working as a cleaner at a food court isn’t easy. As customers, we can help out by returning our trays after we’re done eating — with or without tray-clearing rules.

Unfortunately, such a small gesture is apparently still too much for some.

Recently, a Redditor called out diners at the Kallang Wave Mall food court for leaving trays of their leftovers at the Grab service pickup point.

This irresponsible behaviour angered netizens, who criticised the diners and urged everyone to be more considerate.

Kallang Wave Mall food court patrons leave trays at Grab service pickup point

On Sunday (12 Jun), a netizen took to the r/singapore subreddit to share a photo of three dirty trays patrons had placed at the Grab service pickup point at Kallang Wave Mall’s My Kampung food court.

As the sign clearly states, the area is supposed to be a collection point for food delivery orders. However, it looks like some folks couldn’t care less.

However, since the dirty trays occupied the table, there was hardly any space for food orders.

Furthermore, the cleaners would have to do extra work as they would need to bring the leftovers from the table to the actual tray return point.

Netizens call out inconsiderate behaviour

The photo horrified other users, who were quick to call the patrons out for their irresponsible and inconsiderate behaviour.

Some even felt “ashamed” on their behalf.

Others also pointed out a lot of leftover food on the trays, highlighting issues with wastage.

In an additional comment, OP refuted claims that the tray return area was full, sharing a photo of visibly empty racks with plenty of room.

They later shared that the Grab service collection area was eventually cleared.

Make an effort to be considerate to others

Everyone has a part to play in making Singapore a clean and pleasant place.

Even a simple gesture like bringing our trays to the designated self-return areas can make someone else’s day a lot easier.

Hopefully, this incident will remind everyone to be more considerate to their fellow diners. We certainly wouldn’t want to go to the pickup point expecting to find our freshly cooked food — only to be greeted by someone else’s leftovers.

Featured image adapted from u/CrotchGuzzler on Reddit.