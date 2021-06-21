NEA Advisory Period For Clearing Trays After Eating At Hawker Centre Begins

With Phase 3 Heightened Alert (P3HA) underway and dine-ins allowed for up to 2 pax from today (21 Jun), there’s a law that people may have forgotten.

As of 1 Jun, clearing and returning your trays after you’re done tucking into your food is mandatory.

Though there’s an advisory period from 1 Jun onwards until 31 Aug, you’d be forgiven for forgetting the rule since we haven’t been able to dine out since 16 May.

So here’s a reminder that there’ll be enforcement action against diners who leave their dirty trays and food remnants in public dining places from 1 Sep.

Advisory period for diners to return trays

From today (21 Jun), there’ll be advisories given to diners to clear their trays when they’re done eating and drinking.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said that the following will remind diners of their duty:

Safe Distancing Ambassadors (SDAs)

SG Clean Ambassadors

Community Volunteers

NEA officers deployed at hawker centres

There’ll also be visual cues like posters and banners installed progressively.

Meanwhile, to make it easier for diners to clear trays, there’ll be more tray return infrastructure installed across hawker centres.

No enforcement will be had during this period but please comply if asked to return your tray.

Enforcement from 1 Sep, up to $2,000 fine if non-compliant

After 1 Sep, there’ll be no more niceties for diners as they should be accustomed to the practice.

Barring any more restrictions on dine-ins, of course.

1st-time offenders will be issued a written warning while repeat offenders will be slapped with a composition fine of $300.

Beyond the 2nd offence, offenders may face court fines of up to $2,000 on the 1st conviction, reports The Straits Times (ST).

NEA enforcement is presently at hawker centres due to high footfall as well as bird encroachment.

As for coffeeshops and food courts, enforcement will begin progressively in Q4 of 2021.

Happy return to dine-in

Dine-ins for now are restricted to 2 pax a table.

However, as we enjoy the experience of dining in again, do remember to clear your dirty trays and not leave a mess.

This is so that others can enjoy the dine-in experience as well, and prevent pests at our hawker centres.

Featured image by MS News.