Father Makes Police Report Against Kedah University For Daughter’s Mysterious Death On Campus

Father Makes Police Report Against Kedah University For Daughter’s Mysterious Death
It is often said that fact is stranger than fiction. But what if we don’t even get the chance to know the truth?
One father in Malaysia believes that the truth behind his 21-year-old daughter’s death has been withheld from him.
On Saturday (21 May), Ms R Vinosiny was found dead in her dormitory at Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) in Sintok, Kedah.
Initial reports had noted Ms Vinosiny’s death as a seizure. However, she is now suspected to have died of electrocution. Details remain scarce as UUM has issued a gag order on her death.
Her father has lodged a police report against UUM and hired a lawyer, accusing the university of negligence.
Ms Vinosiny’s autopsy report is still pending.
Mysterious death of student in Kedah university hostel
According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Ms Vinosiny, a Bachelor of Accounting (Information Systems) student, passed away in her hostel on 21 May.
Her death was classified as sudden death as she was believed to have had a seizure.
UUM also confirmed that it was waiting for further reports on her death.
On Tuesday (24 May), UUM declared there will be no cover-up in Ms Vinosiny’s death as authorities visited the campus to conduct investigations, FMT reports.
The university’s corporate communications unit said in a statement that six officers from the Energy Commission and the police had visited the hostel where Ms Vinosiny died on 21 May.
Cause of death could have been electrocution
It later emerged that Ms Vinosiny may have died of a fatal electric shock in her hostel.
UUM said it would give its full cooperation and not withhold any facts. It also advised the public not to speculate.
At that point, the police were still waiting for Ms Vinosiny’s autopsy report and hence unable to confirm the cause of her death.
On Thursday (26 May), The Hindu Press, quoting Vanakam Malaysia, reported that Ms Vinosiny was using a laptop and wearing AirPods when she died.
An unnamed student claimed that the university campus had frequent power outages. The student added the university only issued sporadic warnings about the use of high-voltage power tools.
Apparently, no permanent action had been taken to rectify the problem.
Kedah university issues gag order against student’s mysterious death
On 29 May (Sunday), SAYS reported that UUM had issued a gag order banning its students from mentioning, attending events related to, or holding vigils for Ms Vinosiny.
The university advised students to remain calm and refrain from making any “statements, speculations, assumptions, or opinions” regarding this case.
Disciplinary action will reportedly be taken against those who violate the gag order.
Father of student lodges police report, sues university for negligence
According to SAYS, Ms Vinosiny’s father Mr R Sivakumar said the university was “vague” about what led to his daughter’s death when it informed him of the incident.
The 56-year-old told Malaysiakini that he could not even go into her hostel room as it was sealed, with her phone inside. He only got her wallet and identification card from the police.
He has since lodged a police report, accusing the university of negligence.
Mr Sivakumar wants a thorough investigation because he’s not satisfied with the university’s safety measures and the way it handled his daughter’s death.
He was quoted as saying,
I urge the police to conduct a thorough investigation, not only to seek justice for my daughter’s death but also for all other students at risk of facing the same situation if UUM’s negligence continues. UUM has failed to ensure the safety of students and that all facilities provided for students’ use are safe and well-maintained.
He then confirmed that he will be taking legal action against UUM.
His lawyer also called for transparency due to the “mysterious” nature of Ms Vinosiny’s death. He added the university must be held liable for criminal negligence.
Family should be accorded a full explanation
Looking at the timeline of events, it does give the impression that the circumstances surrounding the gag order are concerning.
The family should be accorded a proper explanation of Ms Vinosiny’s death. Withholding the facts will not help.
If her death was indeed due to negligence, it is only fair that the party responsible is held accountable.
For now, all we can do is hope that the truth comes to light soon. May Ms Vinosiny rest in peace.
