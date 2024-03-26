S’pore-flagged vessel crashes into Baltimore’s Key Bridge & causes collapse, MPA assisting US Coast Guard

Singapore-flagged vessel crashes into Francis Scott Key Bridge Key Bridge in Baltimore, USA

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after a Singapore-flagged cargo ship collided with the structure on Tuesday (26 March).

At least seven people and several vehicles reportedly fell into the river beneath as a result of the collapse.

Transport authorities have closed all roads leading to the bridge. Rescue efforts are under way.

Singapore-flagged container ship rams into Key Bridge in Baltimore

According to the Daily Express, a large portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after the Dali, a container ship bearing the Singapore flag, crashed into it.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday (26 March) at about 1.30pm Singapore time.

A video circulating on X, formerly Twitter, showed a cargo vessel ramming into one of the bridge’s columns, causing the rest of the structure to break apart and fall into the river.

The Maryland Transportation Authority has issued an advisory saying all lanes in both directions on the Key Bridge are closed and that traffic is being diverted.

Subsequently, it upgraded the advisory into a major traffic alert. It told motorists to avoid the highway quoting: “Key Bridge collapse due to ship strike. Active scene.”

7 people & several vehicles believed to have fallen into river

Director of communications for the Baltimore City Fire Department Kevin Cartwright said in a media statement that “as many as seven individuals and several vehicles” fell into the river due to the collision.

Emergency services are hence treating this as a mass casualty incident, reports BBC.

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott said on X that he is aware of the incident and is on the way to the scene as of 3.07am EDT (3.07pm SGT).

Scott also confirmed that emergency personnel are onsite and rescue efforts are underway.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has also issued a statement confirming that it is providing “necessary assistance” to the US Coast Guard.

In addition to assisting the US Coast Guard, MPA will also be investigating the incident.

MPA also confirmed that there were 22 crew members onboard at the time of the incident.

