Tourist Falls To Her Death After Glass Bridge In Indonesia Park Shatters, Police Investigations Ongoing

2 Tourists Plummet To The Ground After Glass Bridge In Indonesia Gives Way

What started out as a fun holiday for a group of tourists in Indonesia took a terrifying turn when the glass bridge they were on suddenly gave way.

Two of the tourists plummeted to the ground below.

While one of them sustained only minor injuries, the other was not so fortunate and passed away at the scene.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Glass bridge panels in Indonesia park shatter

According to The Jakarta Post, the horrifying incident happened on Wednesday (25 Oct) at the Limpakuwus Pine Forest in Central Java.

A group of 11 tourists from the neighbouring Cilacap Regency were on The Geong, a glass bridge that appears to be ‘held up’ by two giant golden hands.

Suddenly, the glass panels beneath their feet gave way, causing four of them to fall through.

A witness recalled hearing what sounded like glass breaking at around 10am.

Two of the tourists managed to grab onto the metal railings. The other two plummeted 10 metres to the ground below.

BNN Breaking reported that the tourists who fell were a 49-year-old woman known as “FA” and a 41-year-old woman known as “AI”.

AI sustained minor injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Officials unfortunately pronounced FA dead at the scene.

Police quickly cordoned off the site and launched an investigation into the incident.

As part of the investigations, authorities will speak to witnesses as well as the owner and manager of The Geong.

A forensic laboratory will also examine the bridge to find out why it shattered, according to a statement by the Indonesian National Police.

Incident sparks concern about safety of tourist attractions

The tragedy has led to wider concern over the safety of tourist attractions in the country.

Antara News reported that the Banyumas Regency government has announced a temporary shutdown of places with glass bridges until they receive functional certificates.

Until then, the public will not be able to access such locations.

The Jakarta Post noted that the chairman of the Limpakuwus Pine Forest Cooperative, Eko Purnomo, contacted the manager of The Geong about a safety evaluation back in April.

That was when the glass bridge was officially open for visitors.

Instead of attending the meeting, the manager allegedly sent a representative.

Mr Eko recalled that “there was no discussion” and that they could only leave a message for the owner.

Hopefully, this incident will prompt more stringent safety checks on potentially dangerous tourist attractions — both in Indonesia and beyond.

